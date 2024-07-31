How Google earns 2 crore per minute even after giving many free services to its users

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Google

Google is a leading tech company with a global monopoly in various sectors including search engines and mobile operating systems. A recent report claims that Google is making over Rs 2 crore every minute, despite not charging users for many of its services.

Google's mobile operating system, Android OS, has millions of users worldwide. In addition, Google develops operating systems for smartwatches, smart TVs, and tablets, all of which are provided to users free of charge. Despite this, the company earns billions of rupees primarily through advertising.

The main source of Google's income is advertising, which is displayed to users across its ecosystem. When users conduct a search on Google, advertisements appear on top, for which Google charges significant amounts to companies.

Moreover, Google earns through its services such as YouTube, Google Play Store, and Google Maps, where advertisements are also displayed.

Google charges service fees from travel app aggregators for using its navigation service, Google Maps, which can amount to 30 percent of their earnings.

Furthermore, Google earns through subscriptions to its cloud services, such as Google Drive, which offers cloud storage for both personal and professional use.

Additionally, Google charges companies that develop apps for its Android operating system for using its platform and other related services.

In conclusion, Google has various services for which it charges its users, enabling the company to earn billions.

Meanwhile, Google announced several new features for Maps in India on Thursday, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and local partners. The company is introducing a feature designed to reduce the use of narrow roads for driving four-wheelers.

This feature uses AI to estimate road widths and will be available for Maps users in India. It incorporates multiple signals such as satellite imagery, Street View, and other information to estimate road widths at scale. This will benefit four-wheeler drivers, bikers, pedestrians, and other commuters, making travel on narrow roads safer and more reliable.

