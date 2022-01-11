boAt Airdopes 601 ANC Earbuds launched at INR 3,999

Follow us on Image Source : PR boAt Airdopes 601 ANC

boAt, India’s wearable audio brand has unleashed its flagship earbuds dubbed as Airdopes 601 ANC. The new earbuds from the company is available in two colour variants- Black and Purity White and are priced in India for INR 3,999.

Running on Bluetooth 5.0, boAt claims that the new airdopes are capable to give a play and usage time of up to 28 hours. Supporting a TWS Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation feature for maximum optimization, the new boAt Airdopes comes with Ambient Mode to suppress noise at a broader range of frequencies. Also, the anti-noise signal helps in cancelling the background noise and the ambient mode enables the user to stay in control of the surroundings and gives transparency of atmospheric sounds during the playtime.

The airdopes has Swipe Gesture Touch Controls to handle music on the device enabling the user to change music or adjust the volume accordingly. With 4.5 hours of non-stop music and continuous calls with ANC turned on, the new Airdopes 601 can deliver up to 5.5 hours of playtime without ANC mode. Furthermore, Airdope’s case is stated to provide around 22 hours of non-stop playtime.

Sameer Mehta, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd. said, “2022 is a big year for us and we are kickstarting it by bringing ANC technology to the masses. As the market leaders, we feel responsible to introduce the latest audio enhancements and technology at the right price for the Indian consumer. boAt Airdopes 601 ANC is a step in that direction and we can't wait for boAtheads to try it. “

The Bluetooth earbuds have four in-built microphones are paired with ENx Technology, and for the Hybrid ANC onboard, two extra mics come into play to filter out background noise, stated the company. The earbuds are capable of Detection the Airdopes automatically pause when it is pulled out of the ear of the user, and by wearing them again, the music or connection with the Bluetooth device will resume.

boAt’s ASAP Charge technology enables the device to deliver up to 60 minutes of power with a 5-minutes charge. The earbuds come with 10mm drivers and boAt’s Sound technology which provides a high-definition play. The earbuds come with IPX4 to protect the buds from water and sweat and the device comes with a Type C port with a reset button enabling the user to troubleshoot minor issues at home.