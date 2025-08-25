BGMI redeem codes for August 25: Claim the Gulping Gull Backpack today

Krafton has surprised BGMI fans with today’s highlight reward, i.e., the Gulping Gull Backpack. With its vibrant design, the backpack is set to make your in-game character stand out in every lobby. Each redeem code available is allowed to be used by a maximum of 10 players, making the reward highly limited and exclusive.
BGMI redeem codes for August 25, 2025: List
The developer has shared 50 redeem codes for the day. Here are some active ones:
- EHZFZXGGTWPQ8SEQ
- EHZGZSSAGJSD6KB4
- EHZCDZTEW7CN9KPT
- EHZCEZ46B5BBE8D9
- EHZCFZTUA3U3P94E
- EHZCGZJMJ6474HVW
- EHZCHZFBAJFJ5A8U
- EHZHZTUEB6TDP3JT
- EHZIZ5BJ3PFPKUCD
- EHZBZN98F5M3TS8T
- EHZCZS3ARD37MDAU
- EHZDZ9C8VVNJ5V53
- EHZEZAMSEDF3CKVK
- EHZUZTHQGR9SBQEE
- EHZBVZWNKAXMHP7C
- EHZBTZ95DP5KBSEN
- EHZBUZHG9QHK3HHD
- EHZCAZDRXFWVB96W
- EHZCBZ95C6UGVGED
- EHZCCZN8EVVMK95A
- EHZBAZKSMKNDGMMQ
- EHZBQZUH9CVJSX8T
- EHZBRZSFCM47KUGP
- EHZBBZQ8EWRP8C5X
- EHZBCZCHBRJ78RAK
- EHZBDZVXXJ7TDEN7
- EHZBEZX3WJTFA5EF
- EHZBFZRMPPR7EG9V
- EHZBGZKM3DXWQJ5X
- EHZJZS5GP6CDSNHP
- EHZKZ6USNXVE8DAJ
- EHZLZU85KXAKASVJ
- EHZMZ9NC78DT6K8P
- EHZNZKRHVR9DC9QG
- EHZOZT85XJ8NNKAS
- EHZPZVEDEGRSPBQJ
- EHZQZ8XQ77QGCFQS
- EHZRZGSF5QTCDU36
- EHZVZAA5DUAAK3BB
- EHZTZ6CTXR8EWJN6
- EHZBLZ6NN9R3645R
- EHZBMZ57BSFAW6A8
- EHZBNZCNCQ98FNWR
- EHZBOZKQUQ98AXRT
- EHZBPZW4P7KK8XR7
- EHZBHZ9P8QASQUTN
- EHZBIZ3U7Q9VE5X3
- EHZBJZH7QT93CDTT
- EHZBKZMHM4NTA39N
- EHZCIZM9XKAQXAQV
(More redeem codes are available on the official BGMI website and social handles.)
How to redeem BGMI codes
Players can follow these simple steps to redeem today’s codes:
- Visit the official BGMI redeem website – battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Enter your Character ID, Redemption Code, and Captcha
- Click “Submit”
- A confirmation message, “Code redeemed successfully”, will appear
- Rewards will be delivered to your in-game mail
Rules to keep in mind
- Only the first 10 players can redeem each code
- Each account can redeem only one code per day
- Rewards must be claimed within 7 days from the in-game mail
- Redeem codes are not valid on guest accounts
- The codes will remain active till September 12, 2025
With BGMI dropping new codes daily, players should stay tuned to the official website and social channels to claim exclusive rewards before they expire.
Krafton, a South Korea (headquartered) based company which is known for publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences, brain behind leading games like PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, and more.
In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 200 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others.