BGMI redeem codes for August 25: Claim the Gulping Gull Backpack today

BGMI has released 50 new redeem codes for August 25, 2025. Players can use these codes to unlock the exclusive Gulping Gull Backpack along with other exciting rewards. The codes are limited to 10 redemptions each and must be claimed via BGMI’s official redemption website before September 12, 2025.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

Krafton has surprised BGMI fans with today’s highlight reward, i.e., the Gulping Gull Backpack. With its vibrant design, the backpack is set to make your in-game character stand out in every lobby. Each redeem code available is allowed to be used by a maximum of 10 players, making the reward highly limited and exclusive.

BGMI redeem codes for August 25, 2025: List

The developer has shared 50 redeem codes for the day. Here are some active ones:

  1. EHZFZXGGTWPQ8SEQ
  2. EHZGZSSAGJSD6KB4
  3. EHZCDZTEW7CN9KPT
  4. EHZCEZ46B5BBE8D9
  5. EHZCFZTUA3U3P94E
  6. EHZCGZJMJ6474HVW
  7. EHZCHZFBAJFJ5A8U
  8. EHZHZTUEB6TDP3JT
  9. EHZIZ5BJ3PFPKUCD
  10. EHZBZN98F5M3TS8T
  11. EHZCZS3ARD37MDAU
  12. EHZDZ9C8VVNJ5V53
  13. EHZEZAMSEDF3CKVK
  14. EHZUZTHQGR9SBQEE
  15. EHZBVZWNKAXMHP7C
  16. EHZBTZ95DP5KBSEN
  17. EHZBUZHG9QHK3HHD
  18. EHZCAZDRXFWVB96W
  19. EHZCBZ95C6UGVGED
  20. EHZCCZN8EVVMK95A
  21. EHZBAZKSMKNDGMMQ
  22. EHZBQZUH9CVJSX8T
  23. EHZBRZSFCM47KUGP
  24. EHZBBZQ8EWRP8C5X
  25. EHZBCZCHBRJ78RAK
  26. EHZBDZVXXJ7TDEN7
  27. EHZBEZX3WJTFA5EF
  28. EHZBFZRMPPR7EG9V
  29. EHZBGZKM3DXWQJ5X
  30. EHZJZS5GP6CDSNHP
  31. EHZKZ6USNXVE8DAJ
  32. EHZLZU85KXAKASVJ
  33. EHZMZ9NC78DT6K8P
  34. EHZNZKRHVR9DC9QG
  35. EHZOZT85XJ8NNKAS
  36. EHZPZVEDEGRSPBQJ
  37. EHZQZ8XQ77QGCFQS
  38. EHZRZGSF5QTCDU36
  39. EHZVZAA5DUAAK3BB
  40. EHZTZ6CTXR8EWJN6
  41. EHZBLZ6NN9R3645R
  42. EHZBMZ57BSFAW6A8
  43. EHZBNZCNCQ98FNWR
  44. EHZBOZKQUQ98AXRT
  45. EHZBPZW4P7KK8XR7
  46. EHZBHZ9P8QASQUTN
  47. EHZBIZ3U7Q9VE5X3
  48. EHZBJZH7QT93CDTT
  49. EHZBKZMHM4NTA39N
  50. EHZCIZM9XKAQXAQV

(More redeem codes are available on the official BGMI website and social handles.)

How to redeem BGMI codes

Players can follow these simple steps to redeem today’s codes:

  • Visit the official BGMI redeem website – battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
  • Enter your Character ID, Redemption Code, and Captcha
  • Click “Submit”
  • A confirmation message, “Code redeemed successfully”, will appear
  • Rewards will be delivered to your in-game mail

Rules to keep in mind

  • Only the first 10 players can redeem each code
  • Each account can redeem only one code per day
  • Rewards must be claimed within 7 days from the in-game mail
  • Redeem codes are not valid on guest accounts
  • The codes will remain active till September 12, 2025

With BGMI dropping new codes daily, players should stay tuned to the official website and social channels to claim exclusive rewards before they expire.

Krafton, a South Korea (headquartered) based company which is known for publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences, brain behind leading games like PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, and more.

In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 200 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. 

 

