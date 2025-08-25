BGMI redeem codes for August 25: Claim the Gulping Gull Backpack today BGMI has released 50 new redeem codes for August 25, 2025. Players can use these codes to unlock the exclusive Gulping Gull Backpack along with other exciting rewards. The codes are limited to 10 redemptions each and must be claimed via BGMI’s official redemption website before September 12, 2025.

New Delhi:

Krafton has surprised BGMI fans with today’s highlight reward, i.e., the Gulping Gull Backpack. With its vibrant design, the backpack is set to make your in-game character stand out in every lobby. Each redeem code available is allowed to be used by a maximum of 10 players, making the reward highly limited and exclusive.

BGMI redeem codes for August 25, 2025: List

The developer has shared 50 redeem codes for the day. Here are some active ones:

EHZFZXGGTWPQ8SEQ EHZGZSSAGJSD6KB4 EHZCDZTEW7CN9KPT EHZCEZ46B5BBE8D9 EHZCFZTUA3U3P94E EHZCGZJMJ6474HVW EHZCHZFBAJFJ5A8U EHZHZTUEB6TDP3JT EHZIZ5BJ3PFPKUCD EHZBZN98F5M3TS8T EHZCZS3ARD37MDAU EHZDZ9C8VVNJ5V53 EHZEZAMSEDF3CKVK EHZUZTHQGR9SBQEE EHZBVZWNKAXMHP7C EHZBTZ95DP5KBSEN EHZBUZHG9QHK3HHD EHZCAZDRXFWVB96W EHZCBZ95C6UGVGED EHZCCZN8EVVMK95A EHZBAZKSMKNDGMMQ EHZBQZUH9CVJSX8T EHZBRZSFCM47KUGP EHZBBZQ8EWRP8C5X EHZBCZCHBRJ78RAK EHZBDZVXXJ7TDEN7 EHZBEZX3WJTFA5EF EHZBFZRMPPR7EG9V EHZBGZKM3DXWQJ5X EHZJZS5GP6CDSNHP EHZKZ6USNXVE8DAJ EHZLZU85KXAKASVJ EHZMZ9NC78DT6K8P EHZNZKRHVR9DC9QG EHZOZT85XJ8NNKAS EHZPZVEDEGRSPBQJ EHZQZ8XQ77QGCFQS EHZRZGSF5QTCDU36 EHZVZAA5DUAAK3BB EHZTZ6CTXR8EWJN6 EHZBLZ6NN9R3645R EHZBMZ57BSFAW6A8 EHZBNZCNCQ98FNWR EHZBOZKQUQ98AXRT EHZBPZW4P7KK8XR7 EHZBHZ9P8QASQUTN EHZBIZ3U7Q9VE5X3 EHZBJZH7QT93CDTT EHZBKZMHM4NTA39N EHZCIZM9XKAQXAQV

(More redeem codes are available on the official BGMI website and social handles.)

How to redeem BGMI codes

Players can follow these simple steps to redeem today’s codes:

Visit the official BGMI redeem website – battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Enter your Character ID, Redemption Code, and Captcha

Click “Submit”

A confirmation message, “Code redeemed successfully”, will appear

Rewards will be delivered to your in-game mail

Rules to keep in mind

Only the first 10 players can redeem each code

Each account can redeem only one code per day

Rewards must be claimed within 7 days from the in-game mail

Redeem codes are not valid on guest accounts

The codes will remain active till September 12, 2025

With BGMI dropping new codes daily, players should stay tuned to the official website and social channels to claim exclusive rewards before they expire.

Krafton, a South Korea (headquartered) based company which is known for publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences, brain behind leading games like PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, and more.

In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 200 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others.