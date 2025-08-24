Google Pixel 10 becomes first phone to offer WhatsApp calls without network Google has introduced a breakthrough feature with its newly launched Pixel 10 series, allowing users to make WhatsApp audio and video calls even without a mobile network or Wi-Fi.

New Delhi:

Google has recently launched its latest Pixel 10 series worldwide, including India, and the sales are set to start from August 28 onwards. Along with upgraded hardware and software, the most surprising feature is the ability to make WhatsApp calls without any need for a network or Wi-Fi, which is a first in the smartphone industry.

WhatsApp calls without internet: First time with Pixel 10 series

According to Google’s official post on X (formerly Twitter), the Pixel 10 series will be able to let WhatsApp users to enjoy communication and make both voice and video calls via satellite connectivity. This means that if you are travelling in some remote areas and you have low network or you are in a situation of emergency (but without network coverage), then this service could be a lifesaver for the users, as they could still be able to connect with others on WhatsApp.

Limited to countries with satellite service

The tech giant has further clarified that this feature will only work in regions where telecom operators support satellite connectivity. In India, this facility is not yet available. However, BSNL has already hinted at launching satellite-based services in the near future, which could bring this groundbreaking feature to Indian users soon.

First smartphone with WhatsApp satellite calling: Pixel 10

Google claims that the Pixel 10 series is the world’s first smartphone lineup to enable WhatsApp audio and video calling through satellite. Until now, satellite-enabled smartphones only supported features like SOS messaging and limited calling. With Pixel 10, WhatsApp becomes the first mainstream app to offer this connectivity option, and it is going to be of great use to people who are travelling abroad (as per the sources)

With the launch of the Pixel 10 series, Google has set a new benchmark in smartphone innovation. While global users will start enjoying this feature from August 28, Indian customers may have to wait until satellite services officially roll out in the country.