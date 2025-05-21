BGMI drops fresh Redeem Codes on May 21, 2025: Unlock free skins, gear and more KRAFTON India has released a brand-new batch of exclusive redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players. These codes unlock premium skins, rare outfits, and exciting in-game gear.

New Delhi:

KRAFTON India, the name behind the popular battle royale game in India (BGMI) has released a fresh set of redeem codes on May 21, 2025. These codes will enable the game players to bring access to exclusive in-game rewards, including premium cosmetics, rare weapon skins, themed outfits and high-tier gear.

This limited-time event is valid only until June 6, 2025, so players are encouraged to act fast.

Full list of BGMI redeem codes

Here are the 24 redeem codes which are active and available currently:

DCZ-Series Codes:

DCZBZC6F8HXE DCZCZWBR9N3W DCZDZTRH9E4S DCZEZEQ5R64W DCZFZMC3GKGQ DCZGZHEGVFFP DCZHZGH5QS8W DCZIZR76RM6J DCZJZBRJQV95 DCZKZN7QJXG7 DCZLZRNVGURH DCZMZVWHPG8E

DDZ-Series Codes:

DDZBZAJCCC84 DDZCZ8GP4XXG DDZDZ5QQK4U9 DDZEZ7XAPMJP DDZFZ7WSGCHK DDZGZVW5K7RQ DDZHZVTSGPMB DDZIZBUDJAJK DDZJZW8JXT4W DDZKZVF6BECW DDZLZUCPGR5V DDZMZEWHKKQP

How to redeem BGMI codes?

Follow these steps to claim your free rewards:

Visit the BGMI official redemption page Enter your Character ID Enter the Redemption Code Fill in the Captcha code If successful, you’ll receive a message: "Code redeemed successfully" Claim your rewards via in-game mail

Important rules and restrictions

Only 10 users can redeem each code Each player can redeem 1 code per day, with a maximum of 2 codes until June 6 Rewards must be claimed from the in-game mailbox within 7 days Guest accounts are not eligible Expired codes will show a message like "Code expired"

KRAFTON India goes beyond just games, has over 200 million BGMI downloads and continues investments exceeding USD 200 million in Indian gaming and tech startups. The company is shaping the future of interactive entertainment in the country, and through initiatives like KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) and flagship Esports tournaments such as BGIS and BMPS, the company is empowering Indian developers and players alike.