Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. BGMI drops fresh Redeem Codes on May 21, 2025: Unlock free skins, gear and more

BGMI drops fresh Redeem Codes on May 21, 2025: Unlock free skins, gear and more

KRAFTON India has released a brand-new batch of exclusive redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players. These codes unlock premium skins, rare outfits, and exciting in-game gear.

BGMI
BGMI Image Source : BGMI
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

KRAFTON India, the name behind the popular battle royale game in India (BGMI) has released a fresh set of redeem codes on May 21, 2025. These codes will enable the game players to bring access to exclusive in-game rewards, including premium cosmetics, rare weapon skins, themed outfits and high-tier gear.

This limited-time event is valid only until June 6, 2025, so players are encouraged to act fast.

Full list of BGMI redeem codes

Here are the 24 redeem codes which are active and available currently:

DCZ-Series Codes:

  1. DCZBZC6F8HXE
  2. DCZCZWBR9N3W
  3. DCZDZTRH9E4S
  4. DCZEZEQ5R64W
  5. DCZFZMC3GKGQ
  6. DCZGZHEGVFFP
  7. DCZHZGH5QS8W
  8. DCZIZR76RM6J
  9. DCZJZBRJQV95
  10. DCZKZN7QJXG7
  11. DCZLZRNVGURH
  12. DCZMZVWHPG8E

DDZ-Series Codes:

  1. DDZBZAJCCC84
  2. DDZCZ8GP4XXG
  3. DDZDZ5QQK4U9
  4. DDZEZ7XAPMJP
  5. DDZFZ7WSGCHK
  6. DDZGZVW5K7RQ
  7. DDZHZVTSGPMB
  8. DDZIZBUDJAJK
  9. DDZJZW8JXT4W
  10. DDZKZVF6BECW
  11. DDZLZUCPGR5V
  12. DDZMZEWHKKQP

How to redeem BGMI codes?

Follow these steps to claim your free rewards:

  1. Visit the BGMI official redemption page
  2. Enter your Character ID
  3. Enter the Redemption Code
  4. Fill in the Captcha code
  5. If successful, you’ll receive a message: "Code redeemed successfully"
  6. Claim your rewards via in-game mail

Important rules and restrictions

  1. Only 10 users can redeem each code
  2. Each player can redeem 1 code per day, with a maximum of 2 codes until June 6
  3. Rewards must be claimed from the in-game mailbox within 7 days
  4. Guest accounts are not eligible
  5. Expired codes will show a message like "Code expired"

 

KRAFTON India goes beyond just games, has over 200 million BGMI downloads and continues investments exceeding USD 200 million in Indian gaming and tech startups. The company is shaping the future of interactive entertainment in the country, and through initiatives like KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) and flagship Esports tournaments such as BGIS and BMPS, the company is empowering Indian developers and players alike.

Apple WWDC25 kicks off from June 9: iOS 19, AI, Swift student challenge and developer tools 

Google I/O 2025 Highlights: Gemini 2.5, AI Search Mode, Project Astra and Smart Glasses unveiled

Starlink Satellite Internet now live in Bangladesh: India launch may follow soon
 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
BGMI Gaming
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\