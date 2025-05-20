Starlink Satellite Internet now live in Bangladesh: India launch may follow soon Starlink has launched its satellite internet service in Bangladesh after Bhutan, offering high-speed internet in remote areas. The India launch is expected soon, with government approval already in place.

New Delhi:

After launching in Bhutan, Elon Musk’s Starlink has now started offering satellite internet service in Bangladesh. The announcement was made by Musk on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, where he confirmed that the service is now available across the entire region of Bangladesh. This expansion brings hope for improved internet access in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

Internet access in remote areas

Starlink’s satellite-based broadband is especially useful for regions where traditional mobile or wired broadband networks are difficult to implement. With low-latency and high-speed internet, users in remote parts of Bangladesh can now stay connected without relying on ground infrastructure.

Starlink monthly plans in Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Starlink’s residential monthly plan starts at 6,000 BDT, which is approximately Rs 4,200 in Indian currency. Users also need to make a one-time payment of 47,000 BDT (around Rs 33,000) for the Starlink standard kit. Additionally, there is a handling and shipping charge of 2,800 BDT (approximately Rs 2,000), bringing the total initial cost to nearly Rs 37,200.

Plans in Bhutan and comparison

Starlink had earlier launched in Bhutan, where the Residential Lite plan starts at Nu 3,000 (approx. Rs 3,100/month) with internet speeds between 23 bps and 100 bps. The Standard Residential plan costs Nu 4,200 (around Rs 4,300/month), offering speeds of 25 bps to 110 bps.

India launch expected soon

Starlink has been waiting for over three years to launch its service in India. The company has recently received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Indian government. Once spectrum allocation is completed by the Department of Telecommunications, Starlink’s service may finally go live in India, aiming to offer internet access in underserved and rural regions.

With Starlink now live in Bangladesh and Bhutan, India appears to be next in line. Once spectrum allocation is finalised by the Department of Telecommunications, the service could soon go live, bringing satellite-based high-speed internet to remote and rural parts of the country. This could significantly boost digital connectivity in underserved regions across India