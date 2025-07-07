Avoid this common monsoon AC mistake: you'll save energy and keep your room cooler We often overlook several factors when using the AC during the monsoon, which can lead to higher electricity bills and inadequate cooling in the room. Here are some tips for efficiently running the AC in the rainy season.

New Delhi:

The onset of the monsoon season has brought relief to many across India, easing the grip of the scorching heat. However, with increased humidity, coolers and fans often fail to provide the necessary comfort at home, leaving air conditioning as the most effective solution. Surprisingly, many people are unaware of certain settings on their AC units that can enhance efficiency during this season. If not utilised properly, these settings can lead to inadequate cooling and inflated electricity bills. Here’s what you need to keep in mind while using your AC during the rainy season.

Choose the right temperature

It's crucial to set your AC to an appropriate temperature during the monsoon. Since outside temperatures typically don't exceed 40 degrees, operating your AC at 18 to 20 degrees is unnecessary; this not only results in higher bills but also fails to deliver effective cooling. Experts recommend maintaining the temperature between 24 to 26 degrees. This range helps achieve a comfortable room temperature while also keeping your electricity costs in check.

Opt for dry mode

During the rainy season, it's advisable to run your AC in dry mode instead of the conventional cool mode, which is mainly designed for the dry heat of summer. Dry mode effectively reduces humidity levels, allowing for better cooling even when the temperature setting is kept between 24 to 26 degrees. This adjustment can significantly enhance your comfort level at home.

Regular servicing of your AC

With the heavy rains often accompanied by strong winds, it's essential to service your AC before the monsoon arrives. Regular maintenance ensures that dust and debris within the filters and blowers are cleared out, which can alleviate strain on the compressor and ultimately lower your electricity bills. You can take the initiative by cleaning the filters and blower of the indoor unit every two weeks. This not only improves airflow but also keeps the air circulating in your home clean and fresh.

