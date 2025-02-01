Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra launching soon: Design and key features revealed

Follow us on Image Source : ASUS ZENFONE 12 ULTRA/X Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra

Asus, a known brand is consumer goods specifically for smartphones and laptops is set to launch its latest flagship smartphone. The upcoming headset will be named the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra, which will be launched in the first week of February. The smartphone is expected to be the successor of the Zenfone 11 Ultra and will come packed with powerful features that aim tatthe crowd who use their handset for heavy gaming.

Launch date and design details

Although the official details about the specifications of the Zenfone 12 Ultra are yet to be disclosed by the company, several key aspects have already surfaced on social media like X (formerly known as Twitter).

As per the speculations, Asus is gearing up to launch this device worldwide, and the release date is expected to be February 6. It is still unclear if the device will be made available in the Indian market or not.

Talking about the design of the Zenfone 12 Ultra, it will come in a flat display with narrower bezels when compared to its predecessor.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED display will provide crisp visuals, ideal for gaming, streaming, and other high-definition tasks.

The smartphone is rumoured to feature a 3.5mm audio jack port as well, which is rarely found in many devices. The handset may come in a stunning cyancolourr option.

A teaser post from Asus further hintethatat it will be powered by AI features, like real-time call translation.

Performance for gaming and more

In terms of performance, the Zenfone 12 Ultra is expected to come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is set to provide speed and responsiveness for those who prefer avid multitasking.

It will also feature up to 16GB of RAM, making it one of the most powerful smartphones for multitasking, gaming, and handling demanding tasks.

Out of the box, it will run on the latest Android 15 operating system.

Camera and battery

The handset will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, housed in a large round-shaped module on the rear. This will likely offer a variety of photography modes, catering to both casual and professional photographers.

The device will be backed by a 5800mAh battery, to ensure long-lasting use.

