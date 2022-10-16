Sunday, October 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED: Pre booking started now- Price, Specs and more

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED: Pre booking started now- Price, Specs and more

ASUS has unleashed the new Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop in India. The device will be available for purchase from November 10 onwards, and those who would be interested to buy the new Zenbook can prebook the laptop from the official website of the company from today till November 9, 2022.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: October 16, 2022 19:06 IST
ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED
Image Source : ASUS ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant has opened the window to pre-order the new Zenbook 17 Fold OLED in the Indian market. The laptop will be available for Rs 329,990 and one can pre-order the same from today, till November 9 from the official website of Asus India. The laptop will go on sale from November 10 onwards. 

ALSO READ: GIGABYTE launches mid-range gaming laptops in India

 

The laptop is claimed to be the world's first 17.3-inch foldable OLED Intel Evo-certified laptop and further features multiple modes for a unique user experience. The Zenbook 17 Fold is equipped with the latest 12th Generation Intel CoreTM i7 CPU processor, an Intel Iris Xe GPU, and the latest Intel WiFi 6E. The laptop comes with a larger 75 Watt battery and two multi-functional USB-C ThunderboltTM 4 ports.

ALSO READ: Microsoft brings back Task Manager shortcut to Windows 11

 

Related Stories
ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED laptop launched in India at Rs 1,39,000

ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED laptop launched in India at Rs 1,39,000

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Review- Premium Laptop with great display and performance

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Review- Premium Laptop with great display and performance

Asus ROG Strix G173RW Review- Gaming Laptop with Herculean strengths

Asus ROG Strix G173RW Review- Gaming Laptop with Herculean strengths

ASUS launches premium laptops in India: All you need to know

ASUS launches premium laptops in India: All you need to know

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 and TUF Dash detachable 2-in-1 gaming tablet launched- All you need to know

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 and TUF Dash detachable 2-in-1 gaming tablet launched- All you need to know

Looking for a new Smart TV? Here are the best Smart TVs available in India

Looking for a new Smart TV? Here are the best Smart TVs available in India

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition launched at Rs 359,990- Know more

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition launched at Rs 359,990- Know more

Google will not bring in the new Pixelbook laptop: Know why?

Google will not bring in the new Pixelbook laptop: Know why?

Microsoft to launch 2 new Surface laptops in October: What to expect?

Microsoft to launch 2 new Surface laptops in October: What to expect?

Samsung to launch the world's first expandable display soon: Everything you need to know

Samsung to launch the world's first expandable display soon: Everything you need to know

Microsoft brings back Task Manager shortcut to Windows 11

Microsoft brings back Task Manager shortcut to Windows 11

GIGABYTE launches mid-range gaming laptops in India

GIGABYTE launches mid-range gaming laptops in India

Customers who pre-book will get Zenbook 17 Fold OLED at an offer price of Rs 284,290. The brand is offering up to Rs 40,700 in exchange and up to Rs 5,000 in cashback. Furthermore, on pre-booking, the customers will also receive the following items worth Rs 27,100 for free.  

Here are the additional offers:

  • 500 GB SSD at Rs. 19,500
  • Warranty Extension Pack of up to 3Yrs + Accidental Damage Protection (including base warranty period)at Rs. 7,600
 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News