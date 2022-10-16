ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED: Pre booking started now- Price, Specs and more

Follow us on Image Source : ASUS ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant has opened the window to pre-order the new Zenbook 17 Fold OLED in the Indian market. The laptop will be available for Rs 329,990 and one can pre-order the same from today, till November 9 from the official website of Asus India. The laptop will go on sale from November 10 onwards.

The laptop is claimed to be the world's first 17.3-inch foldable OLED Intel Evo-certified laptop and further features multiple modes for a unique user experience. The Zenbook 17 Fold is equipped with the latest 12th Generation Intel CoreTM i7 CPU processor, an Intel Iris Xe GPU, and the latest Intel WiFi 6E. The laptop comes with a larger 75 Watt battery and two multi-functional USB-C ThunderboltTM 4 ports.

Customers who pre-book will get Zenbook 17 Fold OLED at an offer price of Rs 284,290. The brand is offering up to Rs 40,700 in exchange and up to Rs 5,000 in cashback. Furthermore, on pre-booking, the customers will also receive the following items worth Rs 27,100 for free.

Here are the additional offers:

500 GB SSD at Rs. 19,500

Warranty Extension Pack of up to 3Yrs + Accidental Damage Protection (including base warranty period)at Rs. 7,600

