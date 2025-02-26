Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) launched With Ryzen AI Max+ 395, 2.5K display and 128GB RAM With powerful Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processors, up to 128GB RAM, and a 180Hz 2.5K display, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) is a beast in the gaming tablet segment. Its premium design, enhanced cooling, and long battery life make it a top choice for gamers and content creators alike.

Asus has officially launched the ROG Flow Z13 (2025), which is claimed to be one of the high-performance 2-in-1 gaming tablets. Unleashed in the global markets (unveiled at CES 2025), the convertible tablet is now available in China and the UAE. The device is powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processors, and it is packed with up to 128GB RAM, a 13.4-inch 2.5K display with a 180Hz refresh rate, and it is backed by a 70Wh battery that delivers over 10 hours of usage on a single charge.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025): Price and availability

The ROG Flow Z13 (2025) is available in multiple configurations, with pricing varying by region:

UAE: AED 8,999 (which is around Rs. 2,13,600) for the GZ302EA-XS96 model with Ryzen AI Max+ 395 CPU and 32GB RAM.

US & China:

Base model (Ryzen AI Max 390, 32GB RAM): USD 2,099 / CNY 14,999 (around Rs. 1,83,000 / Rs. 1,80,400).

Mid-tier (Ryzen AI Max+ 395, 32GB RAM): USD 2,299 / CNY 15,999 (around Rs. 2,00,400 / Rs. 1,92,500).

High-end (Ryzen AI Max+ 395, 128GB RAM): USD 2,799 / CNY 17,999 (around Rs. 2,44,000 / Rs. 2,16,500).

ROG Flow Z13 (2025): Specifications and features

2.5K Display with high refresh rate

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) boasts a 13.4-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 180Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR, and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour accuracy.

The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and delivers 500 nits peak brightness, ensuring vibrant visuals for gaming and content creation.

Powerful performance With AI-driven Ryzen processors

Under the hood, the device is powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processors, featuring up to 16 cores and integrated Radeon 8060S graphics.

The AMD XDNA NPU offers up to 50 TOPS, enhancing AI-driven tasks. To keep the device cool, Asus has incorporated a new vapour chamber cooling system made of copper and stainless steel, along with dual second-generation Arc Flow Fans for better thermal management.

RAM and storage

The ROG Flow Z13 (2025) supports up to 128GB of LPDDR5x RAM, ensuring seamless multitasking and gaming. Additionally, it offers 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD storage, providing ample space for games and applications.

Versatile connectivity options

The gaming tablet features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP IR front camera for video calls and Windows Hello authentication. For connectivity, it includes:

Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4

Two USB 4 Type-C ports and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port

HDMI 2.1 port

3.5mm Hi-Res audio jack

MicroSD card reader

Immersive audio and long-lasting battery

The ROG Flow Z13 (2025) is equipped with dual 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience. The 70Wh battery supports 200W fast charging, ensuring users get back into action quickly. The tablet measures 300x204x14.9mm and weighs 1.2kg, making it portable despite its powerful hardware.

Asus has yet to confirm availability in other regions, but this release marks a significant leap in convertible gaming tablets.

