Apple users to switch to UPI payments and net banking before June 1, but why?

Apple has recently announced that iOS users will have to change their payment method on the App Store. As per the new regulations from the Reserve Bank of India, Apple users will not be allowed to use credit and debit cards for purchases or for subscriptions from the App Store.

The company stated that it will not store the card information of the user anymore. This indeed will result in payment made by the mode of UPI platforms like Google Pay or PayTm.

Recently Apple has been reminding its users to switch to UPI payments and net banking before June 1, 2022.

In an email, Apple stated: "In light of upcoming Reserve Bank of India regulations, starting June 1, credit and debit cards can no longer be used for purchases or subscriptions on the App Store or other Apple services. Apple will no longer store card information on file — protecting your payment method is our top priority.”

So from June 1 onwards, for making payments, users will have to add their UPI or net banking account. And they will further have to remove the card details as well.

Here is how you can do that: