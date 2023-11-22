Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple to launch iPhone 16 Pro with tetraprism camera | All details here

Apple Inc, the tech giant is rumored to include a tetraprism (periscope) 120 mm camera in the iPhone 16 Pro. The handset is set to launch in 2024 around September. The smartphone’s camera is said to be the driving demand for the device- a leading analyst stated.

Ming-Chi Kuo, is an analyst at TF International Securities- a financial services group in the Asia-Pacific region. It was in his latest outlook, that Ming predicted that including a tetraprism camera will lead to a 160 per cent (year-on-year) growth in the upcoming iPhone devices which are set to launch in 2024.

In a Medium post, Kuo wrote, "Apple is expected to include a tetraprism camera in the iPhone 16 Pro, leading to a 160 per cent (year-on-year) growth in the iPhones with this camera in 2024," Kuo wrote in a Medium post.

Largan, a known and leading manufacturer of smartphone camera lenses also known as the exclusive supplier of the tetraprism camera lens for the existing iPhone 15 Pro Max.

About tetraprism camera

In geometry, a tetrahedral prism is a rounded uniform 4-polytope (flat side face). This 4-polytope has 6 polyhedral cells: 2 tetrahedra (triangular pyramid) which are connected by 4 triangular prisms. It comes with 14 faces: 8 triangular and 6 square. It has 16 edges and 8 vertices.

The tetraprism camera lens (manufactured by Largan) exclusively supplies quadruple reflex periscope camera lenses for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Largan is said to come with the capabilities to significantly improve the camera result by 70 per cent and above.

What does Tetraprism do during photography?

Tetraprism’s main job is to bend the light path four times before hitting the sensor.

Makers do not rely on bulky optics which will not fit in a smartphone, and periscope cameras use prisms or mirrors to bend the light path for a more roundabout route which is compact.

Who supplies tetraprism lenses?

Largan is the primary supplier of tetraprism lenses for Apple Inc., with supply shares of 85 to 90 per cent.

About iPad units

Earlier this month (November 2023), the analyst predicted that Apple would be upgrading the entire lineup of iPads in 2024. Also, it was reported that a new larger 12.9-inch iPad Air along with the 10.9-inch model will be released soon.

He also stated that the tech giant will make up for this year's lack of movement in its iPad lineup. It is because Apple is updating all the existing models, beginning with a refreshed 10.9-inch and new 12.9-inch iPad Air with new chips, which are set to go into mass production in the first quarter of next year (2024).

ALSO READ: OpenAI names Emmett Shear as new CEO: 5 things to know about him

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News