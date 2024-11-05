Tuesday, November 05, 2024
     
Apple’s Project Atlas: Smart Glasses for future wearables market

Apple is exploring the smart glasses market with an internal study, known as Project Atlas, aimed at evaluating current wearable technology. This project gathers insights from employees to help Apple understand the potential features and user needs of its advanced smart glasses.

Apple

Apple, a leading tech giant is reportedly evaluating the smart glasses market as it considers launching its pair of advanced wearable glasses. The tech player has initiated an internal study, which has been code-named ‘Project Atlas’, which will help to gather insights on existing smart glasses from its employees.

As per Bloomberg, the company’s Product Systems Quality team, a branch of its hardware engineering division, is working towards the research to explore potential use cases and features.

Understanding the potential of Smart Glasses

The research aims to identify how smart glasses could be optimized for daily usage and what unique features could Apple integrate to set its product apart. The company ahs planned to conduct further focus group testing as it refines its ideas, evaluating the needs and preferences of prospective users.

Developing wearables for health and well-being

Apple’s exploration of smart glasses is part of its broader push into wearable tech focused on health and wellness. Last month (in October 2024), the tech giant reportedly started working on a pre-diabetes management app that would help users track blood sugar levels and diet. 

This aligns with Apple’s ongoing efforts to expand its product lineup in the health and fitness space, where it has seen considerable success with the Apple Watch.

A competitive landscape with Meta and others

If Apple’s Project Atlas progresses into product development, the tech company will enter a competitive market with established players like Meta. Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, made in collaboration with Luxottica Group SpA, have already gained popularity for features like taking photos, recording videos, answering calls, and interacting with AI. 

However, the tech giant will entry into this space could significantly shift consumer attention, especially as augmented reality (AR) smart glasses—currently under development by Meta and Snap—are expected to provide even more immersive experiences by overlaying digital information on real-world views.

Challenges with wearable tech

Apple’s own Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, priced over USD 3,499, faced hurdles with mainstream adoption due to its high price, weight, and limited content.

Despite this, Apple’s entry into smart glasses could reshape the wearables market by combining sleek design, advanced hardware, and a broader focus on usability and health, setting the stage for further AR integration in the future.

ALSO READ: OnePlus launches OxygenOS 15 closed Beta for Nord CE 4, Nord CE 4 Lite in India

 

ALSO READ: Wikipedia in trouble! Indian government issued notice over inaccuracies: All you need to know

