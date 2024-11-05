Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus launches OxygenOS 15 closed Beta for Nord CE 4, Nord CE 4 Lite in India

OnePlus has officially kicked off its Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 Closed Beta Testing (CBT) programme for the OnePlus Nord CE 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite in India. This short-term beta test is designed for 2,000 Nord series users, giving them exclusive access to early software releases. Active members of the OnePlus Community are invited to join the programme, where they’ll have the opportunity to report any OS bugs and offer valuable feedback directly to OnePlus ahead of the public release.

Participation details and eligibility requirements

The closed beta testing, announced on the OnePlus Community page, is currently accepting 2,000 OnePlus Nord CE 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite users in India. Interested participants must be active in the OnePlus Community to join and should apply between November 4 and November 6. Selected applicants will then receive a link to join a dedicated Telegram group, enabling direct interaction with OnePlus team members and other beta testers.

To be eligible, Nord CE 4 users must have updated their devices to firmware versions CPH2613_14.0.1.708(EX01) or CPH2613_14.0.1.707(EX01). Nord CE 4 Lite users need to be on versions CPH2619_14.0.1.900(EX01) or CPH2619_14.0.1.910 (EX01). Once verified, successful applicants can begin testing and providing insights on OxygenOS 15.

How to apply for the OxygenOS 15 Beta programme

OnePlus Nord CE 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite 5G owners interested in joining can apply through their device settings by navigating to Settings > About device > Up to date > Beta program. From there, users can follow the on-screen instructions to apply.

OnePlus also recommends that users in the beta programme back up their data regularly, as the CBT version may contain bugs and is intended for developmental testing. Notably, OnePlus will push a new OxygenOS 14 update (CPH2613_11.A.39_0390_202410301800) for eligible devices to ensure a smoother rollout of the OxygenOS 15 beta.

Future updates and open beta expectations

Following the CBT phase, OnePlus is expected to launch an open beta for the Nord CE 4 series, extending early access to more users before the final release of OxygenOS 15. For now, the OxygenOS 15 CBT promises an exciting preview for select Nord users eager to experience Android 15’s latest features and OnePlus’s newest software optimizations.

