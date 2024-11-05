Acer launches new Iconia tablets in with 5100 mAh battery, 2K resolution and more

Follow us on Image Source : ACER Acer launches two Tablet Duo

Acer, one of the leading tech brands has recently introduced the Iconic Tab series- its latest tablets in the Indian market. The new tablet claims to deliver a stylish, performance-driven option for the users. The company has unleashed two models- 8.7-inches and 10.36-inches. The series further aims at balancing entertainment, portability and productivity.

Price and availability

The tablets are budget-friendly- the 8.7-inch Iconia Tab has been priced at Rs. 11,990 and the 10.36-inch model has been priced at Rs. 14,990. These tablets are available at Acer exclusive stores, Acer’s online store, and via Amazon India store.

Iconia Tab iM9-12M (8.7-inch) and the Iconia Tab iM10-22 (10.36-inch)

Both tablets feature a sleek metal body with a premium feel. The iM9-12M has been powered by the MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor, while the iM10-22 comes with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor.

Both tablets offer ample RAM and storage, to ensure multitasking and plenty of room for apps and media.

Display and audio

Claimed to deliver stunning visuals, the 10.36-inch Iconia Tab delivers a 2K resolution and provides sharp, vibrant imagery which is perfect for movies and games. Both models further include high-quality speakers to enhance the audio experience, creating a more immersive environment for all types of media.

Battery life

The 8.7-inch tablet model will be backed by a 5,100 mAh battery.

The 10.36-inch tablet model is backed by a 7,400 mAh battery.

This substantial battery life will enable the table to last for a day easily, making the device productive and entertaining altogether.

OS and connectivity features

Both the tablets will run on Android 14 OS.

On the connectivity front, the tablets support: Dual-band Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.2 4G LTE



For additional security, the tablets will further include facial recognition and fingerprint sensors for easy locking and unlocking features.

