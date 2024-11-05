Acer launches new Iconia tablets in with 5100 mAh battery, 2K resolution and more

Acer, one of the leading tech brands has recently introduced the Iconic Tab series- its latest tablets in the Indian market. The new tablet claims to deliver a stylish, performance-driven option for the users. The company has unleashed two models- 8.7-inches and 10.36-inches. The series further aims at balancing entertainment, portability and productivity.
Price and availability
The tablets are budget-friendly- the 8.7-inch Iconia Tab has been priced at Rs. 11,990 and the 10.36-inch model has been priced at Rs. 14,990. These tablets are available at Acer exclusive stores, Acer’s online store, and via Amazon India store.
Iconia Tab iM9-12M (8.7-inch) and the Iconia Tab iM10-22 (10.36-inch)
- Both tablets feature a sleek metal body with a premium feel. The iM9-12M has been powered by the MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor, while the iM10-22 comes with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor.
- Both tablets offer ample RAM and storage, to ensure multitasking and plenty of room for apps and media.
Display and audio
Claimed to deliver stunning visuals, the 10.36-inch Iconia Tab delivers a 2K resolution and provides sharp, vibrant imagery which is perfect for movies and games. Both models further include high-quality speakers to enhance the audio experience, creating a more immersive environment for all types of media.
Battery life
- The 8.7-inch tablet model will be backed by a 5,100 mAh battery.
- The 10.36-inch tablet model is backed by a 7,400 mAh battery.
- This substantial battery life will enable the table to last for a day easily, making the device productive and entertaining altogether.
OS and connectivity features
- Both the tablets will run on Android 14 OS.
- On the connectivity front, the tablets support:
- Dual-band Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5.2
- 4G LTE
For additional security, the tablets will further include facial recognition and fingerprint sensors for easy locking and unlocking features.
