OnePlus Ace 5 to launch with 6,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and more

OnePlus, one of the leading smartphone and smart device brands has been gearing up to launch a new and powerful smartphone, which will be named ‘Ace 5’. The smartphone will be launched in the Chinese market and will aim at delivering premium performance and cutting-edge features for its users.

This launch will follow the recent debut of the OnePlus 13 in the Chinese market and is expected to add more options for those who are looking for a flagship-level smartphone for themselves.

The Ace 5 has been anticipated to hit global markets as the OnePlus 13R, which will offer a tempting upgrade for its users who are already familiar with the OnePlus 12R, which was launched earlier this year (2024).

Display and performance

As per the tech insider Digital Chat Station (DCS), the new Ace 5 will come with a 6.78-inch X2 8T LTPO 2D display, which will deliver a sharp 1.5K resolution which will offer a high-quality visual experience.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which will bring an enhanced processing speed for the device, making it an energy-efficient device, with smoother multitasking capabilities.

The device is said to come with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage, to ensure quick response times and ample storage for apps, files, and media.

Camera

For photography, the Ace 5 will feature a triple rear camera setup- a 50MP main shooter, backed by an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP third shooter. On the front, it will have a 16MP camera, which will be capable of delivering high-quality photos and video calls.

Battery and fast charging

One of the standout features of the OnePlus Ace 5 is its massive 6,000mAh battery, which is designed to provide extended usage without constant recharging. The handset will support 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Operating system and global release

The Ace 5 will run on ColorOS 15, based on the Android 15 operating system- claiming to offer the latest Android features and enhancements. The device is likely to launch as the OnePlus 13R in India and other global markets, providing an upgrade path for fans of the brand. With its powerful specs and flagship features, the OnePlus Ace 5 could be one of the year’s most exciting smartphone releases.

