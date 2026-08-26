Apple Mac mini M6, Mac Studio M5 Max and M5 Ultra launched: Check India price and availability

New Delhi:

Apple just dropped its newest Mac mini and Mac Studio desktops in India, and there’s a lot to talk about—big performance boosts, smarter AI features, better connectivity, and more storage. Here’s how the prices stack up:

Mac mini with the new M6 chip starts at Rs 99,900

Mac mini M5 Pro: Rs 2,09,900

Mac Studio with M5 Max: Rs 2,79,900

Mac Studio with M5 Ultra: Rs 6,29,900

If you are buying with an education discount, prices start at:

Rs 88,990 for the M6

Rs 1,97,900 for the M5 Pro

Rs 2,56,900 for the M5 Max

Rs 5,84,900 for the Ultra

Pre-orders are already open through the official website and app of Apple, and customers can further find these new machines in Apple Stores and authorised retailers from September 22 (2026) onwards.

Mac mini gets Apple's first 2nm Mac chip

The big story with the new Mac mini is its M6 chip—Apple’s first Mac processor built on a 2nm process. It’s got a 12-core CPU, 12-core GPU, and not one—but two—16-core Neural Engines to speed up your AI tasks. Apple says the M6 Mac mini can crank out double the graphics power and four times the AI performance compared to the older M4 model. The base version comes with 16GB unified memory and 256GB storage, but you can spec it up to 32GB RAM and 2TB storage if you want.

Mac mini M5 Pro for more demanding workloads

The Mac mini M5 Pro is for heavier workloads, packing a 15-core CPU, 12-core GPU, and starting with 24GB RAM and 512GB storage. You can order it with up to 64GB RAM and a huge 8TB of storage. Both versions get you the latest Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, faster 2.5Gb Ethernet by default, and an optional 10Gb Ethernet upgrade.

Mac Studio gets M5 Max and M5 Ultra

Mac Studio is still the beast for pros- content creators, data crunchers, or anybody pushing big AI projects. The M5 Max model can go all the way up to a 40-core GPU, 128GB RAM, and 8TB storage. If you need even more, the M5 Ultra ups the ante by merging two M5 Max chips through Apple’s UltraFusion. You get a massive 36-core CPU, 80-core GPU, 512GB unified memory, and up to 16TB storage. And Apple’s planning a version with 512GB RAM for the Ultra model later in October.

Faster SSD and professional connectivity

Storage just got a serious upgrade with PCIe Gen 6 SSDs in the Mac Studio, making file transfers and boot times way faster—up to twice as fast as before, according to Apple. Both new Macs support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. For video professionals, genlock support over USB-C is on the list, making it easier to keep multiple cameras and displays perfectly in sync.

New Mac mini and Mac Studio: US Prices

Curious about US prices? The new Mac mini starts at USD 899, and the Mac Studio starts at USD 2,499 across the pond.

All together, these upgrades make the Mac mini a fantastic fit for both everyday use and serious work, while the Mac Studio is clearly built for top-notch creative, AI, and demanding pro workloads. Take your pick—Apple’s making sure there is something powerful for everyone.

ALSO READ:

Siri is finally getting better at News, but it could cost millions to Apple: Know more

Apple iPad (10th Gen) gets over 30 per cent discount on Flipkart, price drops to Rs 24299

Apple names John Ternus as CEO as Tim Cook moves on to different role