Apple launches new 'Apple Upgrade' Leasing Program for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch

New Delhi:

Apple, a leading tech giant, has reportedly rolled out a new leasing program, which is called ‘Apple Upgrade.' This one takes over from the old iPhone Upgrade Program, and this time it is not just about iPhones. The plan, which runs on Klarna, now also covers iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches.

Currently, Apple Upgrade is only available for the US market. Customers based in the region can sign up via the Apple Online Store, their apps, or any Apple retail store out there.

Apple Upgrade plans

Here is how the Apple Upgrade plans break down:

If the customer is leasing an iPhone or an Apple Watch, they can choose either 12 or 24 months.

For Macs and iPads, they will get longer options like 24 months or 36 months.

How to sign up for Apple Upgrade plan

Signing up is reportedly simple and quick. Apple Inc. has stated that you can finish the application in just a few minutes. They only run a soft credit check, so your credit score stays untouched.

Apple set the starting monthly prices as follows:

iPhone's new lease price:

iPhone 17e: USD 17.99 per month

iPhone 17: USD 22.99 per month

iPhone Air: USD 28.99 per month

iPhone 17 Pro: USD 31.99 per month

iPad's new lease price:

iPad mini: USD 11.99/month

iPad Air: USD 15.99/month

iPad Pro: USD 24.99/month

Apple Watch's new lease price:

Series 11: USD 11.99/month

Ultra 3: USD 24.99/month

Mac's new lease price:

MacBook Air: USD 24.99/month

MacBook Pro: USD 38.99/month

What will happen when the lease will end?

When the lease ends, customers will get three choices. They can either swap the device for the newest version, buy what they have been using with a single payment, or just return it.

Also, if you want more peace of mind, Apple will let you add AppleCare for coverage against accidents or other issues during your lease.

What about the Indian customers, who want to lease Apple devices?

Currently, Apple Upgrade is only for the US market. The company has not said anything about bringing it to India or anywhere else. In India, Apple is still offering financing and EMI plans through select banks and stores, but there is no dedicated leasing option like Apple Upgrade, at least not yet.

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