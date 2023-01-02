Apple is increasing the battery replacement cost, for out-of-warranty iPhones: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Apple

Apple has recently announced that the tech giant has been increasing the cost of out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement cost. The battery cost will be applicable for all the models of existing and older versions of iPhones, other than the iPhone 14 which will be applicable for the new development by later 2023.

As per the company's support page: "The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14."

Currently, Apple has charged $69 for a battery replacement on most of the iPhone models, according to an estimation calculator on the company's website. Customers who do not have AppleCare or AppleCare+ plan for their devices will be affected by the price increase.

However, customers who have the AppleCare+ plan pay nothing for a battery replacement once their battery health has dropped below 80 per cent. Meanwhile, the tech giant is reportedly working on 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models that will be launched in the first quarter of 2024.

With larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen sizes planned for the OLED iPad Pro models, devices might come with slimmed-down bezels, reports MacRumors. Apple currently sells two iPad Pro models, 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro with a traditional LCD display, as mini-LED has continued to be reserved for the higher-end iPad Pro model.

