Monday, January 02, 2023
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple is increasing the battery replacement cost, for out-of-warranty iPhones: Know-more

Apple is increasing the battery replacement cost, for out-of-warranty iPhones: Know-more

Apple has charged $69 for a battery replacement on most of the iPhone models, according to an estimation calculator on the company's website. Customers who do not have AppleCare or AppleCare+ plan for their devices will be affected by the price increase.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: January 02, 2023 18:30 IST
Apple
Image Source : PIXABAY Apple

Apple has recently announced that the tech giant has been increasing the cost of out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement cost. The battery cost will be applicable for all the models of existing and older versions of iPhones, other than the iPhone 14 which will be applicable for the new development by later 2023.

ALSO READ: Apple to launch bigger OLED display iPad Pro models: Know-more

 

As per the company's support page: "The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14."

India Tv - APPLE

Image Source : FILEApple

ALSO READ: This new tool will allow the users to change iPhone's font without jailbreak: Know-how?

 

Currently, Apple has charged $69 for a battery replacement on most of the iPhone models, according to an estimation calculator on the company's website. Customers who do not have AppleCare or AppleCare+ plan for their devices will be affected by the price increase.

Related Stories
iPhone SE 4 to feature a 6.1-inch display and side mounted fingerprint scanner: Know more

iPhone SE 4 to feature a 6.1-inch display and side mounted fingerprint scanner: Know more

Apple iPad Pro with M2 chip to get new macOS: Know more

Apple iPad Pro with M2 chip to get new macOS: Know more

Apple iPhone users complains about Face ID not working post iOS update: Know more

Apple iPhone users complains about Face ID not working post iOS update: Know more

Apple App Store will show more ads from Oct 25 onwards and here is the reason

Apple App Store will show more ads from Oct 25 onwards and here is the reason

These older iPhone variants will not support WhatsApp after Oct 24: Know-why?

These older iPhone variants will not support WhatsApp after Oct 24: Know-why?

Apple starts paying out $100mn fund to affected developers

Apple starts paying out $100mn fund to affected developers

iOS 16.2 to let users report unintentional Emergency SOS activations

iOS 16.2 to let users report unintentional Emergency SOS activations

Apple to release a 16-inch iPad in 2023: Know more

Apple to release a 16-inch iPad in 2023: Know more

Apple sets new revenue record in India, logs double-digit growth

Apple sets new revenue record in India, logs double-digit growth

Caviar designs iPhone 14 Pro with Rolex Daytona watch Rs 1.1 crore

Caviar designs iPhone 14 Pro with Rolex Daytona watch Rs 1.1 crore

Qualcomm to provide 5G modems for iPhone 15 series- Know more

Qualcomm to provide 5G modems for iPhone 15 series- Know more

Apple iOS 16.2 brings new integration to Weather app

Apple iOS 16.2 brings new integration to Weather app

Apple to change 'Hey Siri' command- All you need to know

Apple to change 'Hey Siri' command- All you need to know

Is Apple working on a foldable iPhone?

Is Apple working on a foldable iPhone?

Apple to bring Custom Accessibility mode in the next iOS update: Know what it does

Apple to bring Custom Accessibility mode in the next iOS update: Know what it does

Apple having tough time during the festive season, running short of 6 million units of iPhone 14 Pro

Apple having tough time during the festive season, running short of 6 million units of iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite rescues US man

iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite rescues US man

Apple adds 700 new price points for developers in App Store

Apple adds 700 new price points for developers in App Store

Apple rolls out missing feature in Mac Find My app

Apple rolls out missing feature in Mac Find My app

How to make a sticker from your photos on iPhone: A step-by-step guide

How to make a sticker from your photos on iPhone: A step-by-step guide

Apple iPhone 14 Pro lead times slowly returning to normal in China

Apple iPhone 14 Pro lead times slowly returning to normal in China

Apple partners with Google, Mozilla to develop Speedometer 3: Know more

Apple partners with Google, Mozilla to develop Speedometer 3: Know more

Apple expands self-repair programme to M1 Mac desktops in US

Apple expands self-repair programme to M1 Mac desktops in US

Why is iPhone 14 crash detection sending false alarms from skiers?

Why is iPhone 14 crash detection sending false alarms from skiers?

Apple Watch blood oxygen is racial bias, claims new lawsuit

Apple Watch blood oxygen is racial bias, claims new lawsuit

Why is apple re-evaluating the iPhone 15 lineup for 2023?

Why is apple re-evaluating the iPhone 15 lineup for 2023?

Apple to launch bigger OLED display iPad Pro models: Know-more

Apple to launch bigger OLED display iPad Pro models: Know-more

Why did Apple fail to launch a classical music app last year?

Why did Apple fail to launch a classical music app last year?

Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai shares a New Year message: Know more

Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai shares a New Year message: Know more

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: Best design to catch every eye!

 

However, customers who have the AppleCare+ plan pay nothing for a battery replacement once their battery health has dropped below 80 per cent. Meanwhile, the tech giant is reportedly working on 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models that will be launched in the first quarter of 2024.

With larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen sizes planned for the OLED iPad Pro models, devices might come with slimmed-down bezels, reports MacRumors. Apple currently sells two iPad Pro models, 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro with a traditional LCD display, as mini-LED has continued to be reserved for the higher-end iPad Pro model.

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News