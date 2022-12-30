Apple to launch bigger OLED display iPad Pro models: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple iPad

Apple is reportedly working on new variants of iPad Pro. As per the reports the upcoming iPad Pro models will feature around 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED displays, and the device is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2024. Display analyst Ross Young has confirmed the information to MacRumors.

The new iPad Pro with larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch display sizes has been planned for the OLED iPad Pro models. It is said that the devices might feature slimmed-down bezels as well. Apple is currently selling two iPad Pro models- featuring 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro with a traditional LCD display, as mini-LED has continued to be reserved for the higher-end iPad Pro model.

In July, Young had mentioned that the tech giant will launch new OLED iPad Pro models in 2024, the report said.

Meanwhile, in October, it was reported that the iPhone maker had signed up with Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology (SMT), which could lead to the tech giant using hybrid OLED displays in the iPad Pro by 2024.

The addition of Taiwan SMT could be significant for the iPhone maker as it could allow the company to improve its mini LED-based hardware until it can adopt hybrid OLED.

