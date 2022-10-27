Apple to release a 16-inch iPad in 2023: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Apple iPad

Apple is expected to come up with a 16-inch display iPad in 2023, a media report stated.

According to The Verge, their tech giant has been rumoured to be working on the larger variants for iPad- which is going to launch a bigger 16-inch iPad in the Indian market.

At present, the largest iPad Pro model is of 12.9-inches, but it seems like the company has planned to add a couple of more inches to the screen space which will make the device ideal for creative workers, said the report.

Moreover, the new update will enable the device to be more useful for users who would need to use Stage Manager, an iPadOS 16 feature that is designed to make switching between apps simpler.

The company's watcher, Mark Gurman, recently suggested a larger device might arrive within the next year or two, the report said.

Ross Young, a supply chain analyst, backed up the forecast and predicted a 14.1-inch iPad Pro with Mini LEDs and a ProMotion display might be available as early as next year.

Recently, another report surfaced that stated that the global technology brand might launch its first foldable iPad rather than iPhone in 2024.

It was forecasted that the iPhone maker began experimenting with foldable technology.

The company was exploring foldable technology for displays of around 20-inches in size.

According to the report, if Apple encountered any technical difficulties with the foldable phone, there would be a "feeding frenzy" among haters who would blame the tech giant for the flaws.

Inputs from IANS

