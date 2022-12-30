This new tool will allow the users to change iPhone's font without jailbreak: Know-how?

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE DEVELOPERS Apple iPhone font

A new tool has been created by a software developer which will enable Apple users to change their iPhone's system font. The change is applicable to iPhones which are running on the iOS 16 operating system. The change could be implemented without having to jailbreak their iPhones, the report states.

According to MacRumors, over the years, Apple has upgraded the level of customisation to iPhones which the users have an access to, but one thing they cannot change is the iPhone's system is the wide font.



A developer named Zhuowei Zhang has created a tool which can change the system-wide font of an iPhone. This could be done by exploiting a security loophole in past versions of iOS 16. To use the tool and change an iPhone's system-wide font, it must run iOS 16.1.2 or earlier since Zhang used a security loophole patched in iOS 16.2, according to the report.

Moreover, to check what version your iPhone is running, go to Settings then General then About and then see what is listed as the iOS version.

Last weekend, Apple stopped signing iOS 16.1.2, meaning if users running iOS 16.2, they will not be able to downgrade, said the report.

The tool is available on GitHub as an IPA file and lets users choose from several fonts, such as Comic Sans MS, Fira Sans, and DejaVu Sans Mono, the report added.

Inputs from IANS

