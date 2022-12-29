Thursday, December 29, 2022
     
Why is apple re-evaluating the iPhone 15 lineup for 2023?

Apple has been reported to be worrying about the sales performance of the iPhone 14 Plus, which is the non-Pro variant of the iPhone 14 lineup and features a display size of 6.7 inches. As a result, it is thinking of a number of ways to re-strategise its iPhone lineup for next year.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: December 29, 2022 18:48 IST
Apple
Image Source : FILE Apple

 Apple Inc has been reportedly thinking of new ways to re-evaluate the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup. As per the sources, the tech giant is a thing of ways to treat the pro and non-pro models for the upcoming smartphone in 2023. ALSO READ: 

Apple suppliers to invest Rs 2,800 cr in UP as iPhone maker to move more manufacturing to India

The tech giant has been reported to be worried about the sales performance of the iPhone 14 Plus, which is the non-Pro variant of the iPhone 14 lineup and features a display size of 6.7 inches. As a result, it is thinking of a number of ways to re-strategise its iPhone lineup for next year, reports MacRumors. ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 14 Pro lead times slowly returning to normal in China

There are two expected strategies which the iPhone maker might be considering.

ALSO READ: iPhone 16 to be made in India, Apple and 3 allied companies apply for land

First to differentiate the pro and non-pro iPhones models, which was previously rumoured by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Secondly, the company might reduce the price of the Plus model of the lineup, which starts at $899. A price reduction of the Plus model is likely to reduce the price of the standard iPhone too, which starts at $799.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the tech giant's upcoming smartphone iPhone 15 is likely to feature a titanium chassis with curved rear edges, which will replace the existing squared-off design. The back edges of the iPhone 15 are expected to be rounded to create a new border, similar to the bottom edges on the cases of Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Inputs from IANS

