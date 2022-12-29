Why is apple re-evaluating the iPhone 15 lineup for 2023?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple

Apple Inc has been reportedly thinking of new ways to re-evaluate the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup. As per the sources, the tech giant is a thing of ways to treat the pro and non-pro models for the upcoming smartphone in 2023.

The tech giant has been reported to be worried about the sales performance of the iPhone 14 Plus, which is the non-Pro variant of the iPhone 14 lineup and features a display size of 6.7 inches. As a result, it is thinking of a number of ways to re-strategise its iPhone lineup for next year, reports MacRumors.

There are two expected strategies which the iPhone maker might be considering.

First to differentiate the pro and non-pro iPhones models, which was previously rumoured by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Secondly, the company might reduce the price of the Plus model of the lineup, which starts at $899. A price reduction of the Plus model is likely to reduce the price of the standard iPhone too, which starts at $799.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the tech giant's upcoming smartphone iPhone 15 is likely to feature a titanium chassis with curved rear edges, which will replace the existing squared-off design. The back edges of the iPhone 15 are expected to be rounded to create a new border, similar to the bottom edges on the cases of Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

