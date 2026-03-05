Apple’s ‘Big Week’: iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, M5 Pro chips and 5K Studio Displays launched

New Delhi:

Apple CEO Tim Cook promised a “big week” of product announcements, and the company delivered. The tech giant introduced a new budget-friendly iPhone, an entry-level MacBook, refreshed iPad Air models, upgraded MacBook Pro chipsets, and new Studio Display monitors. All products were showcased at hands-on media events held on Wednesday in New York, London, and Shanghai.

The announcement follows Apple’s record quarterly earnings, driven by strong sales of its iPhone 17 lineup. However, the company is yet to fulfil its 2024 promise to enhance Siri with AI capabilities. Looking to build on its sales momentum, Apple began the week by unveiling the iPhone 17e and the all-new MacBook Neo, its most aggressive move yet into the affordable laptop market.

All newly announced products will be available for preorder starting next Wednesday.

iPhone 17e: Affordable iPhone with A19 chip and 48MP camera

The iPhone 17e is Apple’s updated budget-focused smartphone, aimed at cost-conscious buyers.

Key Features:

Powered by the same A19 chip as the base iPhone 17

256GB standard storage (double the 128GB offered in the iPhone 16e)

Upgraded 48MP camera system

C1X modem for faster cellular speeds

Slightly smaller display than the base iPhone 17

Lower refresh rate and slightly reduced brightness

Super Retina display

Ceramic Shield 2 protection

MagSafe with Qi2 support

iPhone 17e Price in India:

Starts at Rs 64,900

Rs 18,000 cheaper than the base iPhone 17

Available in Black, White, and Light Pink

iPad Air M4: More RAM, same price

The refreshed iPad Air now runs on the M4 chip. While the top-end iPad Pro uses the newer M5 chip, the M4 still delivers strong performance for streaming, browsing, email, and video editing.

Cellular variants also feature the updated C1X modem for improved connectivity.

Notably, Apple has increased RAM from 8GB to 12GB without raising prices.

iPad Air M4 price in India:

11-inch model: Rs 64,900 (128GB storage)

13-inch model: Rs 84,900 (128GB storage)

MacBook Pro upgraded with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips

Apple’s high-end MacBook Pro lineup now features the newly announced M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets, promising improved performance and battery efficiency for demanding tasks.

14-inch MacBook Pro:

M5 Pro chip

24GB RAM

1TB storage

Upgrade options for higher-tier M5 Pro or M5 Max

RAM expandable up to 48GB

16-inch MacBook Pro:

Highest-tier M5 Pro chip (standard)

24GB RAM

1TB storage

Starting price: Rs 2,99,900

Optional M5 Max upgrade

The display and front camera remain unchanged. However, both models now support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.

MacBook Neo: Apple’s new budget laptop

The newly introduced MacBook Neo marks Apple’s strongest push into the affordable laptop segment.

Specifications:

13-inch display

A18 Pro chip (also used in iPhone 16 Pro)

256GB storage

Two USB-C ports

8GB RAM

The upgraded 512GB variant includes a Touch ID sensor.

MacBook Neo Price in India:

256GB model: Rs 69,900

512GB model: Rs 79,900

Students and educators can preorder with a Rs 10,000 discount

MacBook Air refreshed with base M5 chip

Apple also updated the MacBook Air with its base M5 chip.

What’s new:

Storage doubled from 256GB to 512GB

16GB RAM retained

Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support

MacBook Air M5 price:

13-inch model: Rs 1,19,900 (USD 100 more than M4 Air)

15-inch model: Rs 1,44,900

Studio Display and Studio Display XDR: 5K monitors with 120Hz option

Apple concluded its announcement with two new 27-inch 5K monitors: the Studio Display and Studio Display XDR.

Common features:

5,120 x 2,880 resolution

12MP Centre Stage camera

Six-speaker audio system

Two Thunderbolt 5 ports

Two USB-C ports

Studio Display XDR enhancements:

Mini-LED backlighting

Improved contrast and dimming zones

120Hz refresh rate (standard model capped at 60Hz)

Studio Display prices in India:

Studio Display: Rs 1,89,900

Studio Display XDR: Rs 3,99,900

Upgrade options are available for both models.

