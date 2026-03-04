iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Price, performance, display and key differences explained

New Delhi:

Apple Inc. has launched the iPhone 17e globally, including in India. The new affordable iPhone is an upgrade to last year’s iPhone 16e. Both devices look similar and offer nearly identical features, but there are several key differences. The iPhone 17e starts at Rs 64,900, while the iPhone 16e was launched at Rs 59,900. Here’s a detailed comparison of the two models.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Display

Both smartphones feature a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with a notch design and support for a 60Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 16e comes with Ceramic Shield protection, while the newer iPhone 17e features an upgraded Ceramic Shield 2 for enhanced durability.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Performance and storage

The newly launched iPhone 17e is powered by the A19 Bionic chipset, whereas the iPhone 16e runs on the A18 Bionic chipset. The new model includes an N1 chip with a C1x modem, compared to the C1 modem in the previous generation. Both phones come with the same battery capacity.

The iPhone 17e supports MagSafe wireless charging and fast wired charging. Additionally, the new model starts with 256GB storage, while last year’s iPhone 16e began with a 128GB variant.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Camera

Both iPhones feature a single rear camera setup with a 48MP Fusion main camera.

For selfies and video calls, both models include a 12MP front camera. However, the iPhone 17e offers improved depth control. Both devices are equipped with Apple Intelligence features.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Which one should you buy?

Apple removed the iPhone 16e from its website following the launch of the iPhone 17e, making it unavailable for purchase through the Apple Store.

The iPhone 17e shares many features with the iPhone 17 series but does not introduce changes to the design or camera hardware. The key upgrades include a new processor and improved mobile connectivity with the C1x modem, which was also featured in the iPhone 17 series launched last year.

For buyers seeking better performance, higher base storage, and enhanced connectivity, the iPhone 17e offers notable improvements over its predecessor.