Apple in talks with Google to add GenAI features on iPhones

Apple and Google are reportedly engaged to negotiate regarding the utilization of Google's Gemini to power generative AI features on the iPhones. According to a recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman, this collaboration marks a significant impact on Google's Gemini chatbot, which has faced controversy in recent months.

Enhancing AI capabilities

Apple has been developing artificial intelligence featuring its upcoming iOS 18 operating system based on its models, which further aims at incorporating cloud-based generative AI features with Google’s partnership. These features could help to generate images and write essays based on single text prompts.

Apple's AI progress and challenges

Although Apple has been working on AI development, it was recently reported that the tech player negotiation indicates that it may not be as advanced as speculated earlier. Apple has been testing Ajax- a big and new language model that provides access to Apple GPT (the chatbot) to employees, who will be reporting suggestions based on AI technology which lags behind players like Google.

Timing and potential alternatives

It has been reported that the negotiations between Google and Apple are in process, with a potential deal announcement, which is expected around Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) which will take place in June 2024. However, the tech player might consider alternative options for GenAI technology, like OpenAI or Anthropic.

How will it impact on Google's Gemini?

A partnership with Apple might provide a significant boost to Google's Gemini AI chatbot, which will further leverage Apple's massive user base (which is around 2 billion). This collaboration is further said to aid in recovering from recent controversies which have been surrounding the Gemini chatbot.

