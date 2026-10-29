Archana Puran Singh's son Ayushmaan Sethi gets engaged to GF Samiksha, shares pics from dreamy Italy proposal

Ayushmaan Sethi, the younger son of Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, is all set to begin a new chapter in his life. The content creator-aspiring actor has got engaged to his girlfriend, Samiksha Shetty, during their vacation in Italy. He shared the proposal on his YouTube channel, giving viewers a glimpse of the moments leading up to the big question.

Ayushmaan Sethi and Samiksha are now engaged

Ayushmaan and Samiksha also shared the news on Instagram. Posting pictures from the special occasion with Ayushmaan, she expressed her happiness at finding her partner. “Of all the places in the world, of all the lives we could’ve lived, somehow we found each other. And we’d choose each other every single time. Here’s to every lifetime together,” she wrote.

Ayushmaan Sethi's proposal to Samiksha Shetty

Ayushmaan's vlog offered a look at how he planned the proposal and prepared to pop the question. Before the trip, he broke the news to his parents, Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, as well as his elder brother, Aaryamann Sethi. He told them about his plans to propose to Samiksha in Italy. His family was thrilled and wished him luck.

Once in Italy, Ayushmaan began looking for the right place to propose. He had packed a ring and flowers for the occasion and wanted to capture the moment on camera. But the nerves soon kicked in. He revealed that his hands were shaking while he set up a tripod to record the proposal.

When the moment finally arrived, Ayushmaan asked Samiksha to turn around before getting down on one knee. He then spoke about how their relationship had changed his outlook on love and what he wanted for their future together.

“Sam, you make the impossible possible. I always thought that happily ever afters were not for me and that I would never find someone I love that I would spend the rest of my life with.

“Then you walked into my life. You walked into those doors at Bombay Dark and you changed my life forever. I never thought that I could love someone so, so much. I thought true love was supposed to be like instantly falling in love with you and knowing that you are the one and feeling all butterflies but this wasn’t that. This was better because the more I got to know you the more I fell in love with you,” he added.

Samiksha was visibly emotional as Ayushmaan presented the ring and asked her to marry him. She said yes, and the couple hugged. They stayed together at the scenic location for a few moments, soaking in the occasion.

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