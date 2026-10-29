Election Commission extends SIR timeline in six states and UTs, including Delhi

New Delhi:

The Election Commission on Thursday (October 29) revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in six states and Union Territories: Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Nagaland. The revisions followed requests from the chief electoral officers of the respective states. The poll panel issued separate communications to the five states and Delhi regarding the extension of timelines.

The final electoral rolls for Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Nagaland will be published on November 30, while Delhi's final roll is scheduled for December 22. The deadline for disposing of claims and objections has been set for November 20 in Haryana and Andhra Pradesh, November 25 in Maharashtra and Nagaland, November 26 in Telangana, and December 15 in Delhi.

New SIR schedule for Delhi and Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, the deadline for filing claims and objections has been extended from October 26 to November 13. The period for issuing notices and disposing of claims will now continue until November 25, while the final electoral roll will be published on November 30. The draft roll was published on August 31, and the disposal of claims had earlier been scheduled to conclude on November 10.

In Delhi, the deadline for filing claims and objections has been extended from October 30 to November 25. The deadline for disposing of claims has been pushed back from November 30 to December 15, while the final electoral roll will now be published on December 22.

The SIR schedule has been revised multiple times in the past for various reasons.

Delhi and Maharashtra are among the states covered in Phase 3 of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which was launched on May 14. With the completion of Phase 3, the SIR exercise will have been carried out across the entire country, except for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The SIR exercise, which seeks to update and verify electoral rolls through extensive field verification, has seen several timeline revisions in recent weeks due to administrative and logistical requirements. The Election Commission has been adjusting state-wise schedules to ensure the smooth completion of the revision process.

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