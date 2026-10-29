Jamia sets May 15 deadline for student union restoration, resumes offline classes from November 2

New Delhi:

After weeks of deadlock over the restoration of student elections, the Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday agreed to hold Students' Union elections by the last week of August 2027, after sustained protests and hunger strikes on campus. Issuing an official communication, the university administration ordered the completion of the drafting, approval and implementation of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union constitution by May 15, 2027.

Jamia to resume offline classes and examinations from Nov 2

The JMI also issued an official order announcing the resumption of offline classes and examinations from November 2, 2026. The university said undergraduate and postgraduate classes would resume in physical mode, while mid-semester, end-semester and other scheduled examinations would also be conducted offline

Once the constitution is approved, the university will issue a notification for elections in accordance with the recommendations and guidelines of the Lyngdoh Committee. The date will be set in line with the guidelines prescribed by the Lyngdoh Committee regulations. Elections will be held within six weeks of the commencement of the academic session—that is, within approximately six weeks from July 16, 2027.

All show-cause notices, disciplinary actions, rustication orders, suspensions, and campus bans issued in connection with participation in the protests will be revoked, the university said and said the students have been urged to call off the agitation.

We have accepted all 3 of their demands: Jamia Registrar

Registrar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi says, "We had received 3 demands from students...We have accepted all 3 of their demands. The approval and implementation of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union Constitution shall be completed by 15th May, 2027. We have also said that the draft Constitution will not have just Professors or legal experts but students representatives too. We will have representative from every faculty. So, that students' representation and view comes to us in a democratic manner. After the views of students and our committee comes to us, we will send those to stakeholders for comments. We will then send it for legal vetting and after that, it will be taken to Academic Council, then the Executive Council and then send it to visitor nominee for final consent...We also accepted that the elections will be conducted within 6 weeks of the start of the academic session, that is approximately within 6 weeks from 16 July 2027. As oer their third demand we have revoked the disciplinary action taken on students who were rusticated or suspended or issued a showcause notice during the protesting period...There is Diwali vacation till 8th November. When the students come after that, I will reques them and resume our offline classes..."

Here's what protesting students say

A student of the University said, "Order has come in, it covers 3 points: 1) The approval and implementation of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union Constitution shall be completed by 15th May, 2027. We had demanded a date and they have announced a date, 2) The elections shall be conducted within 6 weeks of the start of the academic session, that is approximately within 6 weeks from 16 July 2027, 3) All disciplinary actions (taken against protesting students) will be revoked. They have accepted all 3 of our demands...We are calling off our hunger strike and protest..."

Jamia students reach an agreement on three demands

The approval and implementation of the Constitution of Jamia Millia Islamia Students Union will be completed by May 15, 2027.

Following the approval of the Constitution, the University will issue a notification for elections in accordance with the recommendations and guidelines of the Lyngdoh Committee. The dates will be consistent with the guidelines set by the Lyngdoh Committee regulations. Elections will be held within six weeks of the commencement of the academic session, approximately six weeks from July 16, 2027.

All existing show cause notices, disciplinary action, expulsion, suspension and orders of barring entry from campus issued in connection with participation during the protest period will be cancelled.

Students were seen celebrating at Jamia Millia Islamia

Students were seen celebrating at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University as JMI has set May 15, 2027, as the deadline for completing the approval and implementation of its students’ union constitution, with elections to be held within six weeks of the commencement of the next academic session. The fresh order comes amid continued protests and a hunger strike by students demanding the restoration of the elected students’ union, which has remained defunct since 2006.

The students said that the university said it would notify the schedule for elections in accordance with the recommendations and guidelines laid down by the Lyngdoh Committee on Student Elections after the constitution is approved. The elections will be conducted within six weeks of the start of the academic session, which is approximately six weeks from July 16, 2027, they added.



The order, students said, further said all ongoing show-cause notices, disciplinary inquiries, rustications and suspensions as well as campus bans issued in connection with participation in the protest should be revoked. "In view of the above, the protesting students shall call off their protest/ hunger strike with immediate effect," the order shared by the students stated.

Students were holding protest since October 12

The development comes after a prolonged protest that began on October 12, with students demanding the restoration of the JMISU and the announcement of a definite timeline for student union elections.

The agitation, which included a hunger strike, continued amid a standoff with the university administration, with protesters pressing for the restoration of an elected representative body after nearly two decades without union polls. However, the decision to whether call off the protest and hunger strike would be taken collectively by the students after due deliberations, according to JMI students.

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