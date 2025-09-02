Apple Hebbal store opens in Bengaluru: Apple’s first retail store in South India Apple has officially opened its first-ever store in South India—Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru. The new store offers a wide range of Apple products, personalised services, financing options, and free educational sessions.

New Delhi:

Apple has finally launched the Apple Hebbal store in Bengaluru, making it the company’s first retail outlet in South India and the third Apple Store in line. This follows the openings of Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi. The store offers a personalised experience for customers, enabling them to explore the full lineup of Apple devices and services.

Products and services available

At Apple Hebbal, visitors can check out the existing range of devices from the company, like:

iPhone 16 series

MacBooks

iPads

Apple Watch

AirPods

AirTag, along with other accessories.

The Apple store is staffed with 70 members from across 15 Indian states.

In line with Apple’s global commitments, the store runs entirely on 100 per cent renewable energy and is carbon-neutral.

Financing, Trade-In and support

Customers can benefit from financing options and the Apple Trade-In programme at the Hebbal outlet. The store also offers one-on-one personal setup, data transfer, and switching-to-iOS support, making it easier for buyers to get started with their Apple devices.

Free Apple sessions and special features

Apple Hebbal will host free sessions on education, creativity and business skills, which will be led by Apple Creatives. Group booking options are also available for families, students and business teams. The store features a dedicated pickup zone for customers who pre-book their devices online.

To celebrate the Hebbal store launch, the tech company will be offering free wallpapers and has released a special Apple Music playlist featuring Bengaluru artists.

Expansion in India with Pune Store Coming Next

Alongside Bengaluru, Apple confirmed the opening of its fourth Indian retail outlet at the Apple Koregaon Park store in Pune (Maharashtra) on September 4.

Strategic timing ahead of iPhone 17 launch event: September 9

The Bengaluru and Pune store launches are going live just a few days ahead of Apple’s global keynote event on September 9, which will unveil the new iPhone 17 series along with other accessories and gadgets (nothing has been confirmed or revealed by the company so far).