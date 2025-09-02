Realme 15T to go on sale from September 6 with impressive pricing Realme 15T comes with a 7000mAh battery, a bright AMOLED display, a 5G processor, and advanced AI camera features. With a starting price of Rs 20,999, the handset will be available on Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores, with the first sale scheduled for September 6.

New Delhi:

Realme has introduced the new Realme 15T in India as part of its 15 series lineup. The smartphone stands out with a huge 7,000mAh battery, ultra-bright AMOLED display, Dimensity 6400 Max 5G chipset, and AI-powered dual cameras. Starting at Rs 20,999, the device will go on sale from September 6 via Flipkart, Realme’s official store, and retail outlets across the country.

Realme 15T: Price in India and sale date

The Realme 15T comes in three variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 20,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 22,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,999

As part of the launch offer, buyers can avail a Rs 2,000 bank discount, bringing the effective price down to:

Rs 18,999 at 8GB RAM + 128GB storage

Rs 20,999 at 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Rs 22,999 at 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

The phone will be available in three colour variants:

Flowing Silver

Silk Blue

Suit Titanium

Talking about the sales, the phone will go live on sales from September 6 onwards and will be available from leading e-commerce players like Flipkart, Realme’s website, and offline retailers.

Realme 15T: Battery and performance

One of the biggest highlights of the smartphone is its battery. This handset comes backed with a 7,000mAh battery with 10W reverse charging support.

As per Realme, the handset could deliver up to 13 hours of gaming, 25+ hours of YouTube playback, and 128 hours of music streaming. Despite the large battery, the phone is 7.79mm slim and weighs only 181 grams.

Under the hood, the phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max 5G chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It boots Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15, with a promise of 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches.

Display and camera details

The Realme 15T sports a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with 10-bit colour depth, peak brightness of 4,000 nits, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and a 93% screen-to-body ratio. Realme claims it is among the brightest displays in its price segment.

For photography, it features a 50MP dual rear camera and a 50MP selfie shooter, both capable of 4K video recording. It also comes with AI-powered features like AI Edit Genie, AI Snap Mode, AI Landscape, and filters like Deja Vu, Retro, Misty, Glowy, and Dreamy.

Durability and extra features

The Realme 15T is one of the few mid-range smartphones to feature IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, ensuring better resistance against dust and water compared to rivals in the same price category.