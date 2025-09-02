IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw meets gaming firms to discuss eSports and player safety Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently held discussions with online gaming companies to address player protection, eSports promotion, and safe transitions under India’s new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

New Delhi:

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met with representatives from leading gaming firms to explore ways of protecting players’ funds and encouraging a healthy eSports ecosystem. The meeting comes soon after the Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed in Parliament recently and received Presidential assent. The Act is set to be enforced once officially notified.

What the new law states

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, clearly bans money-based online games while encouraging skill-based gaming and eSports. Advertising such banned games will not be allowed, and strict penalties have been laid down to ensure compliance, reported PTI.

Those violating the law may face:

Up to 2 years in jail and fines of Rs 50 lakh

Financial facilitators of money-based games can face three years' imprisonment and fines up to Rs 1 crore

Repeat offenders could face jail terms of up to five years and fines of up to Rs 2 crore

Banks and fintech seek clarity

A week before the meeting was conducted, banks and fintech firms had been in talks with the Department of Financial Services and the IT Ministry. Their main focus was on receiving clear implementation guidelines and enough time to develop systems which could block or monitor transactions which were related to the banning of gaming activities.

Industry adjustments and challenges

Several online gaming companies have already voluntarily shut down their money-based services in compliance with the new law. However, the government continues to face challenges in curbing foreign-based gaming platforms that still attract Indian players.

According to the industry data, around 45 crore Indians lost nearly Rs 20,000 crore in 2024 through money-based gaming platforms. This figure underlines the urgency of implementing strong regulations to protect citizens and reduce financial risks.

Moving towards responsible gaming

The government, industry stakeholders, and financial institutions are expected to work closely to ensure a smooth transition under the new law. The focus remains on promoting eSports as a competitive field while protecting players from the risks of money-driven online gaming.