Massive discounts on 43-inch Smart TVs in India: Philips, TCL, Xiaomi, Thomson and more Popular brands like Philips, TCL, Xiaomi, Thomson, and Foxsky are available at discounts of up to 69 per cent ahead of its Big Billion Days Sale 2025. Buyers can now purchase a 43-inch Smart TV for as low as Rs 12,499 with added exchange.

New Delhi:

Flipkart is gearing up for its Big Billion Days Sale 2025, and ahead of the official launch, buyers can already grab some unmissable deals on 43-inch LED Smart TVs.The e-commerce is offering massive discounts on 43-inch LED Smart TVs ahead of its Big Billion Days Sale 2025 from popular brands like Philips, TCL, Xiaomi, Thomson, and Foxsky.

With discounts of up to 69 per cent, this could be the best time for Indian customers to upgrade their home entertainment system without breaking the bank.

Philips frameless Smart TV

The Philips 43-inch Frameless LED Smart TV is now available at Rs 20,999, after a 40 per cent discount from its original price of Rs 34,999. The 2025 model comes with a Full HD screen and runs on the Android TV platform, making it a stylish yet affordable choice for Indian households.

TCL iFFALCON Smart TV

If you want a 4K viewing experience, TCL’s iFFALCON Smart TV is now available for Rs 19,999, down from Rs 50,999. That’s a massive 60 per cent discount. It runs on Google TV, offering smooth navigation and a wide variety of apps for streaming.

Xiaomi F series smart TV

Xiaomi’s F Series 43-inch Smart TV is listed at Rs 23,999, after a 44 per cent discount on its launch price of Rs 42,999. This 2025 model is powered by the Fire TV platform, providing access to a large content library and seamless Alexa integration.

Thomson Smart TV with Jio TeleOS

The Thomson 43-inch Smart TV comes with Jio TeleOS and is priced at Rs 18,999 after a 42 per cent discount. It features a powerful 40W sound output for a theatre-like experience at home. Buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,400 on this purchase.

Foxsky Smart TV at just Rs 12,499

The biggest highlight is the Foxsky 43-inch Smart TV, which is available for only Rs 12,499, offering up to 69 per cent off. Running on the Android TV platform, it comes with a 1-year warranty and is one of the most budget-friendly options in this category.