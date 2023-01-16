Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Amazon Prime Lite Subscription to Launch in India: Affordable Benefits and other Details Revealed

In an effort to expand its customer base in India, Amazon is reportedly planning to launch a new, more affordable version of its popular Prime subscription service. Dubbed "Prime Lite," the subscription will offer a scaled-down version of the benefits currently available to Prime members, at a lower price point.

According to sources close to the matter, Prime Lite will offer customers in India access to a limited selection of free, ad-supported content on Amazon Prime Video, as well as discounted delivery on eligible items from the e-commerce giant. In addition, Prime Lite subscribers will also be able to access a selection of deals and discounts on products across the site.

The move is seen as a strategic one for Amazon, as the company looks to tap into the large and growing market of price-sensitive customers in India. By offering a more affordable version of its Prime subscription, Amazon hopes to attract a wider range of customers, including those who may not have previously been able to afford the full-priced Prime subscription.

While the official launch date and pricing details for Prime Lite have not yet been announced. The standard Prime subscription, currently costs INR 999 per year.

Despite the lower price point, Amazon is expected to continue to invest in expanding the content offerings available to Prime Lite subscribers, in order to make the subscription as appealing as possible to customers in India.

The launch of Prime Lite is a smart move for Amazon, as it looks to capitalize on the fast-growing e-commerce market in India. With more and more customers turning to online platforms for their shopping needs, the company hopes to attract a wider range of customers with this new, more affordable subscription option.

FAQs:

Q1: What is Amazon Prime Lite?

Amazon Prime Lite is a new, more affordable version of Amazon's Prime subscription service. It will offer a limited selection of free, ad-supported content on Amazon Prime Video and discounted delivery on eligible items.

Q2: How much will Amazon Prime Lite cost?

The official pricing details for Amazon Prime Lite have not been announced, but it is expected to be priced around INR 500 per year, which is significantly less than the standard Amazon Prime subscription which currently costs INR 999 per year

Latest Technology News