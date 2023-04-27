Thursday, April 27, 2023
     
Amazon layoff: Employees in Cloud, HR units lost their jobs

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 27, 2023 17:10 IST
Amazon Layoff: Amazon, an e-commerce giant has continued to lay off employees from the other departments. A new report surfaced stating that the employees will get impacted by the fresh wave, where most of its cloud computing and human (HR) division. CNBC reported that Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Adam Selipsky and HR head Beth Galetti sent memos to staffers in the US, Costa Rica and Canada informing them of the job cuts. The layoffs are part of the previously announced job cuts that would affect 9,000 employees. In the first job cut round, Amazon slashed approximately 18,000 roles.

In the memo, Selipsky said, "In other regions, we are following local processes, which may include time for consultation with employee representative bodies and possibly result in longer timelines to communicate with impacted employees."

He said that given the rapid growth, as well as the overall business and macroeconomic climate, it is critical that "we focus on identifying and putting our resources behind our top priorities".

"In many cases this means team members are shifting the projects, initiatives or teams on which they work; however, in other cases it has resulted in these role eliminations," Selipsky explained, adding that the fundamentals and the outlook for AWS business are strong.

Combined with the cuts this month, it marks the largest layoffs in Amazon's 29-year history.

Galetti said in a separate memo that leaders across the company have worked closely with their teams to decide what investments they are going to make for the future, prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses.

"Given People Experience and Technology Solutions (PXT's) close partnership with the business, these shifts impact our OP2 plans as well, and we have made the difficult decision to eliminate additional roles within the PXT organization," she noted.

"These decisions are not taken lightly, and I recognize the impact it will have across both those transitioning out of the company as well as our colleagues who remain," added Galetti.

In the US, the company is providing packages that include a 60-day, non-working transitional period with full pay and benefits, plus additional several weeks of severance depending on tenure, a separation payment, transitional benefits, and external job placement support.

Amazon has also shuttered its health-focused Halo division and discontinued Halo Band, Halo View, and Halo Rise devices which are no longer available on its website. The company has also laid off employees from the Halo team.

The e-commerce giant was scheduled to report first-quarter earnings on Thursday (US time) after market hours.

ALSO READ: Amazon Layoff: Health-focused Halo division dissolved

ALSO READ: Vivo launches X90 and X90 Pro in India: Price, specs and more

Inputs from IANS

