Amazon launches AI-powered Alexa: Free for Prime members, USD 19.99 for others Amazon's AI-powered Alexa is now smarter and more interactive, offering features like grocery ordering, event planning, and personalized recommendations. The Plus version enhances capabilities further, including image analysis and travel itinerary creation.

Amazon has officially unveiled its AI-powered Alexa, which has been integrated with advanced generative AI capabilities to compete with ChatGPT and Gemini AI. Initially teased in 2023, the new Alexa AI is now available for users and has been offering enhanced smart assistant features. While Amazon is introducing a premium tier for a monthly fee, Prime members can access Alexa AI for free as part of their subscription.

Alexa AI: A smarter virtual assistant

Amazon is positioning Alexa AI as a more intelligent and conversational assistant, capable of performing a variety of tasks beyond its standard functions. With the Plus version, users can place grocery orders, send event invites and get personalized recommendations for movies and food. Furthermore, the AI-powered assistant can analyze images and even create customized travel itineraries.

The latest Alexa AI also enhances smart home capabilities. During the demo, Amazon showcased how Alexa can track movements using smart home cameras, offering real-time insights such as whether someone has walked the dog. These advancements make Alexa a more proactive and intuitive virtual assistant.

Pricing and availability: Free for Prime members

Amazon has introduced a premium subscription called Alexa AI Plus, priced at USD 19.99 (around Rs 1,720) per month. However, Prime members, who already pay USD 14.99 (around Rs 1,290) per month, will get access to the AI-powered Alexa at no additional cost.

The new Alexa AI will be available through a revamped Alexa app, which will be compatible with most Echo devices later this year.

Amazon’s AI strategy: Competing with the best

By integrating AI into Alexa, Amazon is aiming to strengthen its position in the smart assistant market, directly competing with ChatGPT and Gemini AI. Unlike its earlier versions, this AI-powered Alexa is designed to be more intuitive and human-like in conversations.

However, Amazon’s decision to introduce a paid model from the start indicates a serious business move. While the company is confident in Alexa AI’s capabilities, the real test will be its performance and reliability. Any major glitches could negatively impact user experience, so all eyes are now on how smoothly Amazon rolls out this next-generation smart assistant.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB gets huge price cut: Now available under Rs 79,000

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 27: Exciting rewards for players