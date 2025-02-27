Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB gets huge price cut: Now available under Rs 79,000 If you want a flagship smartphone with a stunning display, powerful performance, and an industry-leading 200MP camera, now is your chance to buy it at an unbelievable price.

If you are looking for a premium flagship smartphone but don’t want to spend over Rs 1.5 lakh, now is the perfect time! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB, known for its powerful 200MP camera, is available at a massive discount. Thanks to Amazon's latest offers, you can buy this high-end smartphone at a fraction of its original price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB gets a huge price drop.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB was originally priced at Rs 1,49,999 on Amazon. However, after a 47 per cent price cut, its price has dropped to just Rs 78,999. This means you get a direct saving of Rs 71,000 in the flat discount offer.

Additional discounts and exchange offers

Amazon is offering more ways to save on the Galaxy S23 Ultra:

Cashback offer: Get up to Rs 2,369 cashback.

Bank discounts: Avail an extra Rs 2,000 off on select bank cards.

Exchange bonus: Exchange your old smartphone and get up to Rs 22,800 off.

If you qualify for all offers, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB for as low as Rs 77,999 or even Rs 71,199 with a full exchange bonus.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – Key Specifications

Premium build: Aluminum frame with IP68 water & dust resistance.

Display: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1750 nits brightness.

Performance: Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, offering top-tier speed and efficiency.

Storage and RAM: Up to 1TB storage and up to 12GB RAM.

Camera: 200MP + 10MP + 10MP + 12MP quad-camera setup for stunning photography.

Selfie camera: 12MP front camera for high-quality selfies and video calls.

Battery and charging: 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

ALSO READ: Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) launched With Ryzen AI Max+ 395, 2.5K display and 128GB RAM

Unleashed in the global markets (unveiled at CES 2025), the convertible tablet is now available in China and the UAE. The device is powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processors, and it is packed with up to 128GB RAM, a 13.4-inch 2.5K display with a 180Hz refresh rate, and it is backed by a 70Wh battery that delivers over 10 hours of usage on a single charge.

ALSO READ: How to activate your Vodafone Idea (Vi) SIM card: Complete guide for new and existing users