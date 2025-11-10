Airtel shocker: Rs 189 Plan discontinued; Rs 199 becomes new entry-level tariff Airtel has discontinued its Rs 189 plan, which will require users seeking entry-level plans to switch to the Rs 199 tariff. This change effectively makes the entry-level tariff more expensive for users who utilize Airtel as their secondary SIM.

Bharti Airtel appears to have removed the Rs 189 plan from its lineup of cheapest entry-level unlimited offerings, suggesting it has been discontinued.

According to a report by TelecomTalk and supported by checks on Airtel's desktop site, the cheapest truly unlimited plan now starts at Rs 199. The Rs 189 truly unlimited plan is no longer visible on the official website, strongly indicating its discontinuation.

Unlimited plans overview

Bharti Airtel's truly unlimited plans provide prepaid users with unlimited voice and SMS benefits. These tariffs are designed to meet diverse user needs, offering data-based, voice-based, or voice and SMS-only options.

Until recently, the starting price for these prepaid truly unlimited plans was Rs 189; however, the new entry-level price point is now Rs 199.

Discontinuation of the Rs 189 plan

The Rs 189 plan, which was available until recently, is no longer listed for recharge at the time of this writing. Its apparent discontinuation as part of a phased process has elevated the Rs 199 plan to the new entry-level tariff. The Rs 189 plan was primarily aimed at users who relied heavily on voice services and needed only minimal data for service activation, keeping data usage low most of the time.

The Airtel Rs 189 recharge plan provides 21 days of validity with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 1GB of mobile data, and 300 SMS.

Details of the new entry-level Rs 199 plan

Airtel's new entry-level Rs 199 Truly Unlimited Plan offers the following benefits with a validity of 28 days:

Unlimited voice calls

100 SMS messages per day

2GB of total data

Once the 2GB data quota is reached, charges will be levied at Rs 0.50 per MB. The next available plan for prepaid users is the Rs 219 plan.

