Airtel's affordable 365-day plan delights users, keeping SIMs active for a year The country's second-largest telecom operator, Airtel, offers a low-cost plan with 365 days of validity and several attractive user benefits.

New Delhi:

Airtel currently serves over 380 million users in India. The company offers several affordable prepaid plans with 365-day validity in its portfolio. Earlier this year, following directives from TRAI, the company introduced two voice-only plans for users. One of these plans offers 84 days validity and another 365 days validity. Both options include unlimited calling and free SMS.

These long-term Airtel plans are aimed at users who use their Airtel number as a secondary SIM or primarily use it solely for calling. The 365-day validity plans eliminate the hassle of recharging their number throughout the entire year.

Airtel Rs 1849 recharge plan

This Airtel prepaid plan, priced at Rs 1849, offers users the following benefits:

Validity: 365 days

Calling: Unlimited calling anywhere in India (including free national roaming)

SMS: A total of 3,600 free SMS

Extras: Free Hello Tunes

It is worth noting that this plan is designed specifically for calling and SMS benefits and does not include any data. Users who require data can easily top up their number with one of Airtel's data add-on packs.

Airtel Rs 2249 recharge plan with data benefits

Airtel also offers another affordable prepaid plan with a 365-day validity that includes both unlimited calling and a data allowance.

Validity: 365 days

Calling: Unlimited calling across India (including free national roaming)

Data: 30GB of high-speed data

SMS: 3,600 free SMS

Extras: Free Hello Tunes

Price: Rs 249

Meanwhile, TRAI’s recently released subscriber report for October 2025 highlights continued growth in the Indian telecom sector. India's total number of telephone subscribers reached 123.1 crore. Of this, 118.4 crore were mobile users, while 4.6 crore subscribed to wireline services. Mobile users specifically recorded a marginal 0.19 per cent increase compared to the previous month, a trend attributed to the ongoing expansion of pan-India connectivity.

ALSO READ: Meta enhances Instagram Reels and Edits with new features for Indian creators