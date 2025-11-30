Meta enhances Instagram Reels and Edits with new features for Indian creators This tool and feature can help creators effectively take their content pan-India and broaden the reach of their Reels.

New Delhi:

Meta has launched two exciting new features in the Instagram Reels and Edits apps, aimed specifically at users in India. These additions are expected to benefit creators throughout the country, making it easier for them to express their creativity and connect with their audience.

AI translation expands to five new Indian languages

Meta has expanded the AI translation capabilities for Reels to include five additional Indian languages: Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi. This move is particularly beneficial for regional users, significantly extending Instagram's reach into smaller regions and broadening the audience for both Reels and the Edits app.

Key benefits for creators

This expansion follows the recent introduction of AI-powered dubbing in Hindi and Portuguese, which was added to the original support for English and Spanish.

Multilingual Content: Creators can now convert their content into multiple Indian languages, including Hindi.

Authentic Voice: The AI will ensure that voice translation is performed while maintaining the creator's original voice, feel, and tone. This is aimed to result in natural and intuitive-sounding audio in the chosen language.

Optional Lip-Syncing: There’s an optional feature that allows for lip-syncing with AI. This means the translated audio will match the way the creator's lips move, helping to ensure that the new language sounds just right along with the video.

This suite of tools is aimed to promote their content pan-India and maximize the reach of their Reels.

Indian fonts in the Edits app

Meta is introducing new font styles for Indian languages in its Edits app. This means that users will soon be able to write and design text and captions using scripts like Devanagari and Bengali-Assamese. This update will support languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and Assamese. You can expect to see these new fonts in the upcoming update for Android devices.

How to access the new fonts:

Tap 'Text' in the tool tray at the bottom of the editing timeline.

Select the 'Aa' icon to display all available fonts.

If your device is already configured for Devanagari or Bengali-Assamese, these fonts will appear by default.

Otherwise, users can pull down the 'All Fonts' tab to filter fonts by language and select their desired option.

