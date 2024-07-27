Airtel Rs 509 recharge plan is best for users with Wi-Fi in home, office: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Airtel

Major telecom operators such as Jip, Airtel and Vi hiked their recharge plans with effect from July 3. The latest revision has increased the mobile tariff by 15 percent on average. Due to these reasons many are considering switching to BSNl. Still, a lot of users are stocking with their current operator and are looking for affordable recharge plans.

Many of us still work from home and have a Wi-Fi connection for high-speed data and increased unlimited internet access. If you are also one of those, you can recharge with Airtel’s Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan to avoid expensive recharge plans and enjoy extended validity of 84 days. Here’s why Jio’s Rs 470 prepaid recharge plan is best for you if you have access to Wi-Fi at your home and workplace.

Airtel Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 509. It is valid for 84 days and offers 6GB of data with unlimited voice calling and 1000 SMS.

Why is Airtel Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan the best?

This plan offers 6GB of data for 84 days, allowing you to stay connected when Wi-Fi is not available, such as when driving or at the market. Additionally, the plan includes unlimited voice calling and 1000 SMS for 84 days, providing peace of mind for almost 3 months.

What if you need additional data beyond 6GB?

The current plan provides 6GB of data for 84 days. If you exceed the 6GB data limit, you can recharge with Airtel’s data plans. Airtel Rs 99 data plan offers 20GB of data for 2 days. If you need a data plan with extended validity then you can recharge with Airtel’s Rs 121 data plan which offers 6GB of data that is valid till the validity of the existing base plan.

ALSO READ: Jio Rs 470 plan is best for you if you have Wi-Fi at your home, workplace: Here's why