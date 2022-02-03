Thursday, February 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Developments on northern border underscored need of capable forces with optimal component of boots on ground backed by modern tech: Army Chief
  • Polls to 108 municipalities in West Bengal to be held on February 27: Notification
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. AirPods Pro 2 may feature a built-in fitness tracking sensor

AirPods Pro 2 may feature a built-in fitness tracking sensor

Apple is likely to launch the next version of its AirPods Pro in the third or fourth quarter of the year 2022, and now a new report claims that the upcoming AirPods would feature motion sensors with fitness tracking capabilities.

IANS Reported by: IANS
Noida Updated on: February 03, 2022 11:16 IST
Apple Airpods, Airpods Pro 2,
Image Source : WEBSITE: APPLE

AirPods Pro 2 may feature built-in fitness tracking sensor 

Highlights

  • AirPods Pro will have a revamped design and it is also expected to be powered by an upgraded chip
  • The upcoming wearable may support Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC)
  • The model would feature updated motion trackers for greater fitness applications

Apple is likely to launch the next version of its AirPods Pro in the second half of this year and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming AirPods would come packed with motion sensors for the fitness tracking capabilities.

The second-generation AirPods Pro will have a revamped design and it is also expected to be powered by an upgraded chip that brings advanced audio-related functions like active noise cancellation and more improvements, resulting in improved battery life, reports GizmoChina.

Apple's suppliers are getting ready for shipments of the new high-end AirPods.

The second-generation AirPods Pro may support lossless audio support and a charging case that makes a sound to help you find it.

The upcoming wearable may support Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC) and can also have integrated AirTag features in the charging case and support for Apple Lossless.

In the latest investors' note, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he also expects more integration of health features in the AirPods Pro 2.

In a previous memo, he had said that the model would feature updated motion trackers for greater fitness applications.

Write a comment

Budget 2022
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News