AirPods Pro 2 may feature a built-in fitness tracking sensor

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: APPLE AirPods Pro 2 may feature built-in fitness tracking sensor

Highlights AirPods Pro will have a revamped design and it is also expected to be powered by an upgraded chip

The upcoming wearable may support Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC)

The model would feature updated motion trackers for greater fitness applications

Apple is likely to launch the next version of its AirPods Pro in the second half of this year and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming AirPods would come packed with motion sensors for the fitness tracking capabilities.

The second-generation AirPods Pro will have a revamped design and it is also expected to be powered by an upgraded chip that brings advanced audio-related functions like active noise cancellation and more improvements, resulting in improved battery life, reports GizmoChina.

Apple's suppliers are getting ready for shipments of the new high-end AirPods.

The second-generation AirPods Pro may support lossless audio support and a charging case that makes a sound to help you find it.

The upcoming wearable may support Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC) and can also have integrated AirTag features in the charging case and support for Apple Lossless.

In the latest investors' note, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he also expects more integration of health features in the AirPods Pro 2.

In a previous memo, he had said that the model would feature updated motion trackers for greater fitness applications.