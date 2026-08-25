Ai+ Nova 2 Power announced with Dimensity 7100 chipset and new colour fusion design

New Delhi:

Ai+ just pulled the curtain back on the Nova 2 Power, the newest addition to its Nova 2 lineup. Instead of waiting for a big, glossy ad campaign, the company rolled out the phone through Project Open Review 2.0—a programme that lets independent reviewers, tech creators, journalists, enthusiasts, and even ethical hackers get their hands on the device before anyone else. The idea was to build trust by making the whole testing process wide open and honest. Folks can poke, prod, and review the phone however they like—Ai+ is not asking for sugar-coated feedback.

Project Open Review 2.0 expands testing

This second round of Project Open Review is bigger than before. The first edition drew over 700 people, but now ethical hackers are joining the mix, too. They will all get early access to the Nova 2 Power, with total freedom to explore its features and report back on what they find, good or bad. It is all about giving future customers an unfiltered look at the phone before it officially drops.

Nova 2 Power gets new Colour Fusion design

On the design front, the Nova 2 Power comes with what Ai+ calls a Colour Fusion finish. You will be looking at 2 choices: Golden Blue Fusion, which is a blend of subtle gold and deep navy that flows together, or Blue Fusion, which shifts from Ocean Blue to a bold Sunset Orange.

Instead of treating colour like an afterthought, the Ai+ claims to make designs that feel like part of the smartphone’s identity.

MediaTek Dimensity 7100 Powers Nova 2 Power

Inside, the Nova 2 Power runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, built using a 6nm process for a good mix of power and efficiency. The handset will ship with Ai+’s own operating system, NxtQuantum OS. Although the company has not shared the full spec sheet yet, there is no word on RAM, storage, the display, cameras, or battery size.

Ai+ Nova 2 Power: Price and availability

When it comes to price and release date, the company’s keeping things under wraps for now. Details on how much the Nova 2 Power will cost—or when you will actually be able to buy one—are coming later. At present (by the time of writing), the buzz is all about the Dimensity 7100 chip, those eye-catching colours, and the no-nonsense approach of Project Open Review.

ALSO READ:

Pova AI Buds Pro launched with 48dB ANC and 78-language translation at Rs 12499

POVA 8 Pro 5G now available in India with AI call summaries, alive matrix display

Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G Review: Budget device with strong features