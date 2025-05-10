400Mbps, access to 22 OTT apps, over 300 TV channels: Here's an affordable broadband plan for you If you use OTT streaming services and subscribe to various apps, we have great news for you! You can now enjoy high-speed connectivity of up to 400 Mbps at an affordable price.

The current situation between India and Pakistan is quite tense, with a war-like atmosphere developing between the two nations. Following the Pahalgam attack, India conducted an air strike on the night of May 7, which enraged Pakistan, prompting it to carry out continuous air strikes in response. However, India has successfully thwarted all of these attempts. In this charged environment, many people are turning to news channels for updates. While it’s easy to watch news on TV, keeping up with current events on a smartphone requires high-speed data. Today, we want to share information about a plan that offers 400Mbps internet speed at an affordable price.

Enjoying OTT streaming, YouTube videos, or live TV on your smartphone is only satisfying when you have good internet connectivity. Slow speeds lead to blurry videos, making it difficult to catch the latest news clearly. If you’re looking for smooth video streaming or news updates, it’s essential to have a reliable broadband connection. Excitel, a prominent player in the broadband market, has rolled out a plan that alleviates the concerns of millions of customers.

OTT subscriptions included

Excitel offers a range of affordable plans tailored to its customers. If you’re fed up with juggling multiple OTT subscriptions each month, worry no more. The company has recently launched an impressive plan that provides customers with high-speed internet and a bundle that includes access to over 18 OTT platforms, in addition to more than 300 TV channels.

400Mbps plan!

If you engage in gaming, OTT streaming, or need high-speed internet for tasks like video editing, this plan will simplify those activities. Excitel has introduced this fantastic plan for just Rs 734 per month. Along with 400Mbps speed, customers will gain access to popular platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and SonyLiv, as well as 300+ live TV channels like StarPlus HD, Sony HD, and Colors HD. Just remember that GST will be added on top of the monthly fee.

Excitel's 200Mbps plan

For those seeking high-speed connectivity at a lower cost, the 200Mbps plan is a great option priced at Rs 554 per month. This plan also provides free access to ZEE TV, Sony Entertainment, StarPlus, and over 300 TV channels. With Excitel’s cable cutter plan, you can enjoy news channels without the hassle of managing multiple OTT subscriptions.

