Motorola Edge 50 Pro available for Rs 18,000 on last day of Flipkart sale

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, now is the perfect time to snag one at a discounted price. The SASA LELE Sale is currently live on Flipkart, and today, May 10, marks the last day of this exciting event. During the sale, Flipkart is offering significant discounts on both budget-friendly and flagship smartphones. Notably, the price of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro has been slashed considerably, making it an excellent deal. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is a flagship smartphone that boasts an exceptional camera setup, a powerful processor, and a stunning display. This device is designed to serve you well for the next four to five years. With its aluminum frame and an IP rating, it’s built to last. Alongside flat discounts, Flipkart is also featuring many additional offers for customers. Let’s dive into the discounts on this outstanding phone.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro discount

Currently, the 256GB variant of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is listed at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart, but you can enjoy a hefty 28 percent discount that brings the price down to just Rs 29,999. This means you can save Rs 12000 directly if you act fast. Additionally, if you use a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you’ll earn a 5 percent cashback on your purchase.

Flipkart is also rolling out a generous exchange offer for the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. If you have an old smartphone, you could trade it in for up to Rs 27,700, although the exact amount will depend on the working condition and physical appearance of your device. If you qualify for the Rs 10,000 in exchange value, you could end up paying only Rs 18,000 for this fantastic smartphone.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro specifications

The phone features an eco-leather back finish with an aluminum frame.

It sports a 6.7-inch P-OLED display with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate.

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Out of the box, this smartphone runs on Android 14, which is upgradable.

It comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for top-notch performance.

The triple camera setup includes a 50+10+13 megapixel arrangement for stunning photography.

For selfies and video calls, there’s a 50-megapixel front camera.

Powering the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is a robust 4500mAh battery.

