20 Passwords you must never use on your smartphone, tablet or laptop: Here's why

In today’s digital era, smartphones and laptops have become indispensable for everything from online shopping and education to entertainment. While these gadgets have simplified our lives, they have also given rise to an alarming increase in cyber fraud and online scams. To safeguard personal data, most users rely on passwords. However, using a common password could make you an easy target for hackers.

Experts warn about weak passwords

As 2025 begins, cybersecurity experts have issued a stark warning for millions of mobile and laptop users. Those relying on generic or commonly used passwords are at significant risk. Hackers and cybercriminals can effortlessly crack weak passwords, potentially leading to personal data theft and financial loss.

Vulnerable Passwords Revealed

NordPass, a renowned cybersecurity firm, recently published an annual report highlighting the 20 most commonly used and vulnerable passwords. The report analysed 2.5TB of data from the dark web, including passwords stolen through malware or exposed in data breaches.

According to NordPass, these commonly used passwords can be cracked in mere seconds, putting users’ sensitive information at risk.

Top 20 Most Common Passwords

123456 password lemonfish 111111 12345 12345678 123456789 admin abcd1234 1qaz@WSX qwerty admin123 Admin@123 1234567 123123 Welcome abc123 1234567890 india123 Password

Avoid these password mistakes

Once again, "123456" tops the list as the weakest and most commonly used password. If you are using any of the passwords listed above on your smartphone, laptop, or other devices, experts advise changing them immediately.

To enhance the security of your data:

Create passwords with a minimum of 10 characters. Include special characters, numbers, and a mix of upper and lower case letters. Avoid using easily identifiable information, such as names or dates of birth, as part of your password.

By following these simple guidelines, you can significantly reduce the risk of cyber threats and keep your data safe.

