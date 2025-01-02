Mars, Venus, Saturn and Jupiter to align the night sky in January: Here's the exact date and time

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Mars, Venus, Saturn and Jupiter to align the night sky in January

This January, stargazers and astronomers are in for a treat as four major planets align which will be visible in the night sky. The phenomenon will be at its peak on January 17 and 18, offering an exceptional view of Mars, Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter aligning, just after sunset.

During these dates, Venus and Saturn will also appear unusually closer, separated by only a few finger widths in the sky. On the other hand, Mars will shine at its brightest in two years, reaching opposition on January 15-16.

Mars at its brightest on January 15 and 16

Mars will take the lead in this cosmic alignment, sitting prominently in the constellation Gemini.

In opposition, it will rise in the east around sunset and will remain visible all night, setting in the west by sunrise. With a magnitude of -1.4, Mars will outshine many stars, making it impossible to miss.

Venus and Saturn’s close encounter

In the southwest, Venus and Saturn will further be witnessed dazzling as they come into proximity, forming a stunning visual pairing. This conjunction will captivate observers, while Jupiter, shining brightly high in the sky, completes the planetary lineup.

Bonus planets: Uranus and Neptune

Those who have access to the telescopes will have a chance to witness Uranus and Neptune also which will be visible this month from the Earth. While these distant planets are faint, their inclusion will add depth to this extraordinary planetary display.

What do astronomers call a ‘Planet Parade’?

Astronomers describe this alignment as a "planet parade", a term reflecting the joy of seeing multiple planets lined up in the sky. Such events are rare, making this January 2025 a particularly exciting month for skywatching.

The significance of Mars's opposition

Mars’ opposition is not only a visual delight but also holds significance for space exploration. The close distance between Earth and Mars during this period will provide an ideal opportunity for spacecraft launches and interplanetary missions.

