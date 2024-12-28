OnePlus Pad launched with a power bank-like battery: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Pad

OnePlus, one of the leading brands inthe smartphone space and consumer goods has officially launched its latest tablet, the OnePlus Pad. The company will first unleash the device in its home market of China. The device will launch along with the unveiling of the OnePlus Ace 5 series.

Positioned as a rebranded version of the Oppo Pad 3, the OnePlus Pad packs an array of impressive features, which will include a massive battery and a sleek display.

Price and variants

The OnePlus Pad is available in four storage variants:

8GB + 128GB: 2099 yuan (which is around Rs 24,000)

8GB + 256GB: 2399 yuan (which is around Rs 28,000)

12GB + 256GB: 2699 yuan (which is around Rs 31,000)

12GB + 512GB: 3099 yuan (which is around Rs 36,000)

Powerful Specifications of the OnePlus Pad

Display

It comes with an 11.61-inch 2.8K resolution IPS LCD panel

144Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals

Comes with a peak brightness of 700 nits

Performance

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset with 4nm technology

Runs onthe Android 15 operating system

Cameras

It features an 8-megapixel rear camera for basic photography

On the front it has an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calls

Battery and charging

It is backed by a massive 9520 mAh battery, comparable to a power bank

67W SuperVOOC fast charging support

The OnePlus Pad will feature powerful performance, a vibrant display and long-lasting battery life- making it a strong contender in the tablet market. While currently available only in China, the launch hints at OnePlus's push toward expanding its tablet portfolio globally.

