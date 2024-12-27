Vivo X200 Ultra launch timeline leaked: Will it launch beyond China?

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo X200 Ultra

The Vivo X200 series has been a hit all over the world, with its standard and Pro models. It has been gaining traction for its enhanced camera performance and it is now attracting attention which has turned to the high-end Vivo X200 Ultra. As per the technology tipster known as Digital Chat Station (DCS), the Ultra variant could launch in China by April 2025, or possibly as early as March.

Will the X200 Ultra launch in India?

For Indian Vivo fans, the news is not promising. Industry sources, including tipster Yogesh Brar have suggested that the Vivo X200 Ultra will likely remain exclusive to the Chinese market, following the path of its predecessor, the Vivo X100 Ultra.

However, a surge in demand for the standard and Pro models in India could potentially prompt Vivo to reconsider its strategy, though this seems unlikely for now.

Expected features and specifications

Rumours further suggest the Vivo X200 Ultra will carry forward the impressive camera setup of the Pro model, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. Subtle upgrades like larger apertures and 5x optical image stabilization (OIS) are also speculated.

The device may support 4K video recording at 120fps, similar to the Pro, and will reportedly feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a step up from the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 found in the Pro model. Additional leaks hint at a 2K display, a 6,000 mAh battery, and 100W fast charging—offering incremental but notable improvements over the Pro’s specifications.

Pricing and availability

Currently, the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro are priced at Rs 64,999 and Rs 94,999, respectively. If the Ultra model debuts, it is expected to exceed the Pro’s price point, though Vivo has yet to confirm any details.

For Indian consumers, the Ultra model may remain out of reach unless Vivo changes its regional rollout plans, leaving fans to choose between the standard and Pro variants.

