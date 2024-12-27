Friday, December 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Vivo X200 Ultra launch timeline leaked: Will it launch beyond China?

Vivo X200 Ultra launch timeline leaked: Will it launch beyond China?

Vivo X200 is priced at Rs 64,999 in India, while the Pro version costs Rs 94,999. With its enhanced features, the Ultra could command a higher price tag if it ever reaches global markets. For now, Indian users may have to admire this flagship from afar.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Dec 27, 2024 16:38 IST, Updated : Dec 27, 2024 16:38 IST
Vivo X200 Ultra
Image Source : VIVO Vivo X200 Ultra

The Vivo X200 series has been a hit all over the world, with its standard and Pro models. It has been gaining traction for its enhanced camera performance and it is now attracting attention which has turned to the high-end Vivo X200 Ultra. As per the technology tipster known as Digital Chat Station (DCS), the Ultra variant could launch in China by April 2025, or possibly as early as March.

Will the X200 Ultra launch in India?

For Indian Vivo fans, the news is not promising. Industry sources, including tipster Yogesh Brar have suggested that the Vivo X200 Ultra will likely remain exclusive to the Chinese market, following the path of its predecessor, the Vivo X100 Ultra.

However, a surge in demand for the standard and Pro models in India could potentially prompt Vivo to reconsider its strategy, though this seems unlikely for now.

Expected features and specifications

Rumours further suggest the Vivo X200 Ultra will carry forward the impressive camera setup of the Pro model, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. Subtle upgrades like larger apertures and 5x optical image stabilization (OIS) are also speculated.

The device may support 4K video recording at 120fps, similar to the Pro, and will reportedly feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a step up from the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 found in the Pro model. Additional leaks hint at a 2K display, a 6,000 mAh battery, and 100W fast charging—offering incremental but notable improvements over the Pro’s specifications.

Pricing and availability

Currently, the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro are priced at Rs 64,999 and Rs 94,999, respectively. If the Ultra model debuts, it is expected to exceed the Pro’s price point, though Vivo has yet to confirm any details.

Related Stories
TRAI introduces new rules: Affordable recharges and 365 days validity for millions

TRAI introduces new rules: Affordable recharges and 365 days validity for millions

iPhone 17 Air to redefine design with sleek build and big upgrades

iPhone 17 Air to redefine design with sleek build and big upgrades

Xiaomi Pad 7 set to launch on January 10: What to expect?

Xiaomi Pad 7 set to launch on January 10: What to expect?

WhatsApp for iOS introduces AR Effects, Backgrounds and Document Scanning

WhatsApp for iOS introduces AR Effects, Backgrounds and Document Scanning

TRAI introduces SMS and Call-Only plans to benefit 150 million users

TRAI introduces SMS and Call-Only plans to benefit 150 million users

Apple’s iPhone 18 rumoured to feature bezel-free display

Apple’s iPhone 18 rumoured to feature bezel-free display

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price drops by 51 per cent: Here’s the new price

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price drops by 51 per cent: Here’s the new price

OnePlus 13, 13R India prices leaked ahead of January 7 launch: Details

OnePlus 13, 13R India prices leaked ahead of January 7 launch: Details

Google partners with Anthropic's Claude to refine Gemini AI: What’s happening?

Google partners with Anthropic's Claude to refine Gemini AI: What’s happening?

Redmi 14C set to launch in January 2025: What to expect

Redmi 14C set to launch in January 2025: What to expect

For Indian consumers, the Ultra model may remain out of reach unless Vivo changes its regional rollout plans, leaving fans to choose between the standard and Pro variants.

ALSO READ: Avail FREE internet for 30 days with BSNL’s affordable plans: Offer valid till December 31

ALSO READ: BSNL 4G-5G high-speed services to debut by 2025: TCS assures timely launch

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement