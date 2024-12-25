Avail FREE internet for 30 days with BSNL’s affordable plans: Offer valid till December 31

Follow us on Image Source : FILE bsnl

BSNL has been leading the telecom space when we speak of price and affordability- certainly the broadband market. The company has been offering attractive offers that could give Jio, Airtel and Vi tough competition. The government telecom company is further offering free internet service for one month (30 days) with two affordable broadband plans, allowing the users the chance to enjoy high-speed internet without breaking the bank.

Free data offer with BSNL Fiber plans

BSNL’s festive offer provides customers with free internet if they opt for a 3-month subscription to one of its budget-friendly broadband plans. Available until December 31, these plans come at a price lower than Rs 500, making them an enticing option for those who need more data at a reasonable cost.

BSNL Fiber Basic Neo Plan: Affordable and high-speed

The BSNL Fiber Basic Neo plan, priced at just Rs 449, offers an impressive 3.3TB of data per month. Users can enjoy 30Mbps high-speed connectivity, far better than typical mobile internet speeds. Once the 3300GB data limit is reached, users will experience speeds of 4Mbps. Additionally, this plan includes free unlimited calling to all networks. Customers purchasing the plan for 3 months will get a Rs 50 discount.

BSNL Fiber Basic Plan: Enhanced speed for more data

The BSNL Fiber Basic plan, priced at Rs 499, provides 3.3TB of data with a faster 50Mbps speed. After reaching the data limit, users will experience 4Mbps speeds. Like the Fiber Basic Neo plan, it also includes free unlimited local and STD calls. A Rs 100 discount is available for customers who opt for the 3-month subscription.

Limited-time offer, valid till December 31, 2024

This special offer is available only until December 31. To avail of the free one-month internet and discounts, customers must buy a 3-month plan upfront. Whether you’re looking for affordable high-speed internet or unlimited calls, BSNL’s festive offer is an opportunity you won’t want to miss!

ALSO READ: Instagram lets you revisit missed Stories with a new highlights feature

The update showcases unseen Story Highlights from mutual followers, conveniently placed at the end of the Stories tray. Positioned at the top of the feed where friends’ stories appear, this feature ensures users can catch up on important moments they might have overlooked.

ALSO READ: Nintendo Switch 2 expected earlier than planned: Leaks

Nintendo originally planned to unveil the Switch 2 in March 2025, but Serkan Toto, CEO of Kantan Games, believes an announcement could come as early as January.